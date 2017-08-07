Kirk Franklin, Tim Godfrey Headline Fearless Concert at The Rock Cathedral

For the generality of Lagos’s music lovers, especially those interested in the gospel genre, August 13 is a day to look forward to. That’s the day Tim Godfrey and Rox Nation in collaboration with House On The Rock would play host to this year’s edition of “Fearless” –a gospel musical concert scheduled to hold on Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 5.00pm, at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Fearless 2017, the second edition of the worship concert promises to be even bigger and better as Grammy award winner, and impressionist singer, Kirk Franklin will headline the event with talented indigenous kingdom performer, Tim Godfrey, and his Xtreme crew. The other artistes billed to perform on the day are Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, De-Glorious, and Blessyn.

From the stable of House On The Rock, “Fearless” is a definitive musical performance, which showcases rare talents as well as other talented but budding acts, as a vehicle to inspiring, encouraging, and motivating others.

The performances kick off inside The Rock Cathedral itself, where sound resolutions are premium; arena arrangements are first rate, and the environment ambient to enable participants savour every moment of the performances.

A statement from the House On The Rock Corporate Communications Department, says as usual, Senior Pastor, Paul Adefarasin, is enthusiastic to play main host to, not only the acts, but others who would be coming for the concert. The church, with headquarters in the Lekki area of Lagos, has become a pilgrimage centre of sorts for distinguished personalities from across the disciplines, the arts and culture being one.

The church has effectively been exploiting the huge benefits in music to reach across, as many leading acts have found performance turfs in the facilities of the church.

Speaking on the Fearless concert, the Metropolitan Paul Adefarasin said: “Tim Godfrey is a son and one of the icons raising the banner of Jesus using the tool of music and we are excited to be part of an historic concert hosting Kirk Franklin at The Rock Cathedral”. He reiterated that necessary arrangements were in place, and that attendees would have pleasant stories to tell afterwards.

He added: “The idea is not just to tickle; it is necessary to let believers try to be the best in whatever they are involved in. There is no better way to pass across their message.”

The excited Godfrey expressed the optimism that it would be one day that those who turn up would remember for a long time to come.

Speaking around the theme of the performance, Godfrey said: “We are built to be Fearless” and “this year is special for me personally because my music has mirrored Kirk Franklin’s. He is one of the biggest influences on my musical career. It is a great honour to host the great gospel icon. I imagine that the city of Lagos and Nigeria will shake for Jesus and lives will be transformed.”