Onu Embarks on S’east Tour, Unveils Waste to Wealth Pilot Project in Umuahia

Adedayo Akinwale in abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has embarked on a tour of the South-east states to inspect projects, even as he flagged off the waste to wealth pilot project in Umuahia, Abia State‎.

The minister, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Assistant Chief Information Officer, Ms. Henrietta Okokon, also unveiled the National Science, Technology and Innovation Road Map (NSTIR) 2017- 2030 to the staff of the ministry at the Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) Naze in Owerri.

‎He explained that the Integrated Road Map was a unique piece formulated to redirect the energy of the nation.

Onu, who also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, informed him that one of the 17 agencies under the ministry, the National Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NILEST), has been carrying out research and innovation in leather works.

He said: “Plans are underway to establish leather institutions across the six geo-political zones in the country with the South-east zone institute to be establish in Okputo, Imo State.

Details later…