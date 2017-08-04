Dogs Foil Suicide Attack on Leprosy Centre in Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

A suicide attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on a leprosy rehabilitation centre in the outskirts of the state capital, Maiduguri, on Friday was foiled by dogs, the Borno State Police Command has said.

The command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, said: “Today 4/8/2017 at about 0515hrs, two suicide bombers, male and female, attempted to gain entry into the temporary settlement area for rehabilitated leprosy patients within the premises of Molai General Hospital in the outskirts of Maiduguri township, along Maiduguri /Damboa highway.

“They were prevented by the persistent barking and attacks from dogs in the area.”

He added that: “In the process, they hurriedly detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies, killing themselves. No other casualty was recorded.

“Police EOD teams were promptly drafted to the scenes, to sanitise and render the area and its surrounding safe. Normalcy has since been restored.”

