EU/UNICEF to Spend €60m to Improve Wellbeing of Women, Children in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The European Union and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Women and Child Intervention programme is to spend the sum of €60 million in Bauchi State to improve the wellbeing of women and children in the state.

The Head of Communication and Development for the implementation of the project in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Bello, disclosed this Thursday during a courtesy visit to the state executive council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the Press Centre, Bauchi.

Bello said the money would be channelled towards changing the attitude and perception of women on health matters.

According to him, the project is aimed at strengthening primary healthcare and community resilience for improved maternal, new born, child health and nutrition outcome in three northern states of Adamawa, Bauchi and Kebbi.

He said the project’s goal and objectives were to significantly contribute to the reduction of maternal and child mortality towards the achievement of SDG number three.

Details later…