Declare State of Emergency in Kogi Now, Melaye Urges Osinbajo

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Senator Dino Melaye who represents Kogi West in the National Assembly has called on acting President Yemi Osinbajo to declare a state of emergency in Kogi State before anarchy becomes the order of the day.

This was coming on the heels of the mayhem meted on the state lawmakers last Tuesday by some suspected thugs who invaded the state House of Assembly and disrupted its sitting.

Melaye, in a social media platforms, ‘Chat with the Speaker,’ condemned in strong terms the attack on the assembly, most especially on the member representing Igalamela-Odolu constituency, Friday Sanni Makama, who resumed sitting after his victory at the High Court in Lokoja challenging his six months suspension from the assembly for alleged anti-legislative activities.

He called on stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the anti-democratic activities allegedly orchestrated by the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, noting that the governor should not be allowed to destroy the labour of genuine APC members in the state.

According to him, “The draconian Idi Amin approach to governance by Bello today as displayed by his criminally-minded hooligans and hired killers in usurping the legislative powers and privileges of the state parliament is a clear manifestation of Satanism.

“The unwarranted attack on Hon. Makama will not be swept under the carpet. We are not in a banana republic. It is manifestly clear now that the acting president must declare a state of emergency in the state before anarchy becomes total.

“Bello must be tamed before he finishes spending the little political capital left for APC in the state. We must not all keep quiet and allow this stranger destroy the labour of genuine APC members in the state. We will not allow him take us back to Egypt. We must rescue Kogi State now!”