Fulani Herdsmen Meet to Resolve Cases of Cattle Rustling, Kidnapping 

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Hundreds of Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday assembled in Minna, the Niger State capital, to find a solution to the incessant cases of cattle rustling and kidnapping in most parts of the country for which the ethnic nationality has been accused of being culpable.

The meeting held under the aegis of the Miyetti Allah Kaisal Hore with Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo as its National Leader drew delegates from the North-central geo-political region of the country.

However, the leadership of the Mayetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, another umbrella body of the Fulani herdsmen in the country, was absent from the one-day meeting.

Alhaji Shehu Galadima, the National Chairman, Nigerian Farmers Association, was also in attendance at the meeting.

The meeting resolved among others that the leadership of the group should “fish out criminal elements from our midst in order to remove the stigma that we are behind these cases of cattle rustling and kidnapping”.

Details later…