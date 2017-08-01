Wamakko Conducts Free Medical Outreach in Sokoto

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko, Tuesday commenced a medical outreach which will target at least 1,000 persons suffering from various eye ailments in the state.

In a statement signed by Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, in Sokoto, the senator said the medical outreach which commenced August 1, 2017 will last for eight days.

The statement said the exercise would cover all the eight local government areas that make up the constituency which include: Wamakko, Gudu, Kware, Tangaza, Binji, Silame, Sokoto North and Sokoto South Local Government councils.

It said the free medical outreach would be conducted by Dr. Ubani Chinemeze and Dr. Paul Chukwudi, who are Optometrists working for Awawu Obasi Eye Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

It further said the areas of treatment include refractive errors and infections like conjunctivitis, as well as uveitis.

