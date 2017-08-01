Presidency Commends CAN over Goodwill Message to Buhari

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The presidency last night described as touching and thoughtful, a message received from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which expressed joy over the news of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery from illness.

A statement in Abuja by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, said the president had received the goodwill message from Dr. Samson Ayokunle, the CAN President.

“The CAN president referred to the news of President Buhari’s recovery from sickness as a ‘rejuvenation of hope’, and congratulated Nigerians on the joy of having their President back soon,” Malam Shehu said.

Shehu added that such messages of goodwill from CAN meant so much at the time people with ill intentions were struggling to divide the country along religious lines. He also thanked CAN for its continued prayers for the President’s health.

“The presidency looks forward to further collaborations with CAN to ensure that Nigerians of all ethnic and religious groups benefit from the policies of the President Buhari administration which are aimed at improving the welfare of every single citizen of our great country,” Shehu said.