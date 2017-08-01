LASG Evacuates 12,600 Tonnes of Waste from Lagos Streets, Drains in 10 days

…As “Operation Deep Clean” gathers momentum

The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment in collaboration with Visionscape has swung into action and cleared over 12,600 metric tonnes of waste from over 80 locations across Lagos State within 10 days in an exercise tagged ‘Operation Deep Clean’.

The cleanup of refuse dumps all over the state began in July. Visionscape has been clearing up black spots and illegal waste dumpsites.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare, in a statement yesterday affirmed the government’s resolve to rid the state of refuse heaps and solicited the support of all residents for the soon-to-be fully launched cleaner Lagos initiative.

“Since the exercise began, over 80 locations across the State have been covered and we are building momentum in spite of the heavy rainfall this season. We are building a new culture of waste management in Lagos State. We are optimistic that all communities in Lagos State will see overall benefits of this drive to put an integrated waste management system in place,” he said.

Many Lagosians have commended Operation Deep Clean, positing that the impact would be phenomenal once it spreads to all parts of the state.

Speaking in an interview, Mrs. Abiodun Yusuff, a shop owner in Egbeda area of the state, said the good job being done by the government deserved commendation, adding that the government was silently revolutionising waste management in the state. She added that the positive impact of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative is being felt in the state.

“I was getting worried about the seriousness of the state government to address waste management because at some point and even in some areas now, you still find heaps of refuse on the road. But I commend the government officials for the good job they did in our area. My only charge to them is that they should not relent but keep on cleaning everywhere and ensure that the state is free of waste,” she said.

In the same vein, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Prince Yakub Abiola Aromasodu, also commended the Lagos State Government for the prompt evacuation of debris from Akobi Crescent in Surulere, saying that the development attests to the commitment of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration to address waste management in line with international best practices.

Following the torrential rain in the state last week, many areas including Akobi Crescent were flooded and overtaken by debris, with people unable to access their streets and homes. Within hours, officials of the Ministry of Environment including the Commissioner were on site and the new waste management partner of the State Government, Visionscape, moved to the area and cleaned it up.

Responding to the development, Aromasodu, who also resides in Surulere, said the fact that the debris was evacuated within few hours speaks volumes about the ability of the state government to appropriately respond to issues affecting the state.

Aromasodu, who is a former PDP Youth Leader in Lagos State and former Coordinator of National Programme for Eradication of Poverty (NAPEP) in the state, said government must now intensify the campaign to educate the people on desisting from dumping waste in drainage channels and on highways and streets.

Over 80 locations have been cleared up. From Abijo along Lekki Expressway in Eti Osa Local Government, Oke Afa Bridge around Oke Afa Bus Stop in Ejigbo, Osapa Junction in Lekki, Awori-Oniyaya/Balogun Ilawe in Agege, Alabama Suru Market in Ifelodun area, Durbar Road, Mile 2 (Jakande Estates) Amuwo Odofin, Olaogun Street in Ebute Meta Yaba, Roju Avenue in Kosofe/Ojota, Church Bus Stop at Igando Road, Igando Ikotun, St Finbars College in Akoka, Moshood Abiola Model Market in Agege Lagos, among others.