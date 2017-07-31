Israeli Military to Train NAF Special Forces to Combat Terrorism 

By Paul Obi in Abuja

Following the resurgence of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east, which has resulted in the death of many people in the area, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has invited the Israeli military to train Nigerian special forces to combat terrorism in the country.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, explained that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has approved the training of 450 carefully selected regiment personnel as NAF Special Forces to be trained in three batches.

Adesanya, who stated that the first batch had been flagged off during the weekend, added: “The training is taking place at the NAF Regiment Training Centre in Kaduna but is being conducted by Four-Troop, a reputable foreign military training organisation from Israel.

“It is aimed at further developing the capacity of the personnel to fight under all types of terrains and weather conditions. At the end of the nine-week course, successful participants would be deployed to defend NAF air assets and bases as well as critical national infrastructure and assets like airports and oil installations, among others.”

Adesanya explained that: “The Special Forces would also be required to take the battle to the adversaries whenever necessary.”

Details later…