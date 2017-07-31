GTBank Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Listing on LSE

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) as the first Nigerian bank to be listed on the London bourse.

The bank is the first to dual list on an international exchange and the first Nigerian company to raise international capital using listed Global Depositary Receipts.

To mark the pioneering feat, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, led the market open ceremony at the LSE last Friday, accompanied by senior representatives of the bank and other institutional partners.

The LSE is a diversified international exchange that offers international business, and investors, unrivalled access to Europe’s capital markets.

A statement from the bank at the weekend explained that since its listing on the LSE, GTBank has embarked on a decade of unparalleled growth, leading the financial industry in profitability and products and service delivery.

Commenting on the anniversary, Agbaje, said: “To be listed on the London Stock Exchange, one of the most illustrious exchanges in the world, was a pioneering feat which remains fresh in our minds.

“We are deeply grateful to all our investors and partners for the integral role they played and their confidence in our ability to pull of that giant leap. Ten years on, we remain committed to maximising shareholders’ value and delivering superior and sustainable return, guided by our founding values of hard work, discipline and integrity.”

GTBank offers a wide range of financial services and products throughout Nigeria, with strong footprints in West and East Africa, as well as the United Kingdom.

GTBank had been recognised as the Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney (2016), the African Bank of the Year by the African Banker Magazine (2016) the Best Bank in Africa for Corporate Governance (2015) and the Most Innovative Bank in Africa by African Investor (2016).