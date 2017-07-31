FG Mandates MDAs to Procure Locally Manufactured Goods

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment and Science and Technology have resolved to work together in order to ensure the effective implementation of Executive Order 03 on the need to increase patronage of locally manufactured goods.

To this end, the federal government has mandated all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to procure locally manufactured goods or local service providers in the following areas: uniforms and footwear, food and beverages, furniture and fittings, stationery, motor vehicle and pharmaceuticals.

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms. Aisha Abubakar, made the disclosure in Abuja while paying a courtesy visit to Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in his office.

She noted that her ministry had been mandated to collate information from government to formulate a policy to ensure that the federal government maximises the use of made-in-Nigeria goods, adding that it has become imperative for all MDAs to put in place structures to actualise this objective.

To achieve this therefore, Abubakar stressed that it was necessary for all heads of agencies of government to assess the monitoring, enforcement, implementation and compliance of Executive Order 03 and local content stipulations in the Procurement Act or their relevant Acts.

Details later…