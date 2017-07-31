Badoo Strikes Again, Kills Couple, Kills Two Kids in Ikorodu

Chiemelie Ezeobi

After a long lull in their nefarious activities, the dreaded Badoo, a ritualist gang, struck again yesterday at the Ikorodu area of the state and wiped out four out of an entire family of five.

The deceased persons identified as the patriarch of the family, his wife and two children, were murdered right in their residence at no 4, Ile Baba Shade Mosque, Oke Otta, Ajose in Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

Although one member of the family simply identified as Feyin, survived the attack and was being treated at an undisclosed hospital, it was gathered that she was in critical condition.

It was gathered that two of the three children, who are minors, were raped before their brains were smashed by the suspects.

According to reports, the parents and one of their daughters died immediately, their last born and the second daughter, were found unconscious and rushed to the hospital, but the latter also died afterwards.

The neighbours said the suspects had removed one of the glass windows to access the house while the family was asleep.

When the neighbours discovered what happened, it drew the ire of residents, who stormed the palace of the monarch to protest.

The palace were forced to invite the police to evacuate the corpses because the youths in the community were already spoiling for war.

When contacted, the state command spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said investigation has commenced.

He said: “Police operatives were notified of the incident and they mobilised to the scene. They found it extremely difficult to locate the house, which was situated in a thick forest.

“It is remotely impossible for anybody to identify a dwelling house in the area.

They arrived the scene eventually and discovered an open window.

“Five members of the family were attacked and three died on the spot. One died while receiving treatment and the last family member is alive and responding to treatment.

“Investigation has commenced. There is no visible trace of violence and no clues linked to the cult group was found. No stone was found at the scene, which does not fit in the modus operandi of the cult group.

“A case of murder is being investigated by police detectives. The Lagos State Police Command is using this opportunity to call on LCDA, CDA Chairmen, traditional rulers who know persons staying in isolated areas, which are no longer safe to come and report/identify with the police in order to stop people from packing into obscure areas without proper social structures.

“The command also wishes to inform members of the public to come forward with useful information to aid the police and not resort to jungle justice in order not to jeopardise the investigation that may lead to the arrest of the alleged suspects who are on the command’s watch list.”