Glitz & Glamour as Biola Alabi Premieres Banana Island Ghost

In what can only be described as a dazzling night of glitz and glamour, the official world premiere of the movie, Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) was a thrilling delight. The highly anticipated movie was screened before an excited audience at Harbour Point Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. It was an elegant night of exquisite class meets Casino Royale.

Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) is an action-comedy film starring the multi-talented ‘Chigul’ Chioma Omeruah as Ijeoma, who is paired with Patrick Diabuah the Ghost. The Ghost has three days to fall in love and she will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island from the bank coming to reclaim it in three days.

The glittery guest list on the red carpet included cast members Ali Nuhu, Tomiwa Edun, Saidi Balogun, Lala Akindoju, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo, Damilola Adegbite, Dorcas Fapson, Ozzy Agu, Lord Frank, Makida Moka and Bimbo Ademoye. Other celebrity guests spotted on the red carpet included Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Omawunmi, OC Ukeje, Michelle Dede, Inidima Okojie, Eku Edewor, Freeze, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Ill Rhymz, Lamide Akintobi, Beverly Naya, Linda Ejiofor, Tomi Odunsi, Beverly Osu, BBA Stars Bisola, Kemen and Uriel, and many more.

Banana Island Ghost is written and directed by BB Sasore and is produced by Omorinsojo Spaine and Tolu Olusoga. The Executive Producers for the film are Biola Alabi, Derin Adeyokunnu, along with Co-Executive producers Dr. Ayo Osunrinade, Mr. Michael Ugwu, the founder of FreeMe Digital, Ms. Adenike Adekanbi of HTB Entertainment Studios, Mr. Niyi Toluwalope and Mr. Basheer Tosin Ashafa of Tri-Equity Capital were all Co-Executive Producers.

Following a remarkable response from guests at the premiere, Biola Alabi, Executive Producer of the movie said, “Chigul is an exceptional talent and in Banana Island Ghost, from her first moment on screen, she captivates the audience, movie lovers all over will thoroughly enjoy watching her.”

Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G), is the first from a slate of five (5) films by BAM-Nemsia Pictures, a coproduction partnership between Biola Alabi Media (BAM) and Nemsia Films.

BAM-Nemsia also collaborated with strategic partners and sponsors for the film including: Lipton Tea, Sunlight Dishwashing liquid, Coldstone Creamery, HealthPlus Pharmacy and Kilimanjaro Restaurants.

The exceptional premiere event and the resounding satisfaction expressed by guests at the screening assures cinema lovers of an action packed and comedy filled viewing experience when the movie hits cinemas on August 4.

The film will be distributed by FilmOne and will be available in cinemas nationwide from August 4. Group ED/COO of FilmOne Distribution, Moses Babatope said, “We are excited to be bringing this film to movie lovers across the country. Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) is certainly another great win for local content and we are glad to be part of it.”

The movie premiere was sponsored by: Amstel Malta, mCash, Amarula, Nederburg and Bisque Whiskey.

“I loved the movie from start to finish. Banana Island Ghost has certainly raised the bar for the industry. It’s a great testament to all that is possible when people dare to push the limits, BAM-NEMSIA has surely blazed a trail with this one, and as a movie enthusiast, I’m really glad for what it heralds for the industry,” said Omogbolahan Akinwunmi, Movie Critic.