Amosun Assures of All Inclusive State  Congress

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has assured that the State Congress across the Local Governments Areas in the state, for the purpose of electing delegates for the non-elective National Congress would be all inclusive.

The governor, who gave the assurance while receiving State Congress Committee Members from the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, at the state secretariat in Abeokuta yesterday, said no bonafide member of the party would be sidelined during the exercise. He assured that the party would embrace all and not discriminate against any gender or physically challenged person. Also according to him, the state party chairman and other executive members, will be partners in ensuring the success of exercise. Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Bashiru Sheriff, called for harmony and consensus among the members.