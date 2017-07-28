Union Bank Unveils Digital Banking Platforms

Union Bank of Nigeria has unveiled a plethora of digital banking solutions. The bank explained in a statement that the solutions include a new version of its mobile banking app, UnionMobile, and *826#, a unique USSD code which will allow customers perform banking transactions through short code messaging on their mobile phones.

The bank also revealed its upgraded online banking platform, UnionOnline, with aesthetic improvements, new features and targeted offers for its customer segments.

It explained that with *826#, Union Bank has joined a growing financial industry trend which hopes to extend banking services to less tech savvy customers, and customers who want to avoid internet banking which requires data, as well as the financially excluded.

A statement quoted the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emuwa to have expressed commitment to delivering on its brand proposition.

“Simpler, Smarter banking is not just a tagline for us. We have worked tirelessly for nearly two years to deliver the solutions we are presenting today because we invested time and resources to understand what our customers really need and how we can deliver the right solutions to meet those needs.

“This investment in understanding our customers’ needs has led to the innovations and first-to-market features we are unveiling today. Our new platforms marry simplicity, functionality and aesthetics to deliver a seamless and improved user experience for our customers’” Emuwa added.

Borrowing from the UBER innovation concept, Union Bank introduced a ‘Locate An Agent’ feature on its banking app, designed to bring its mobile banking services directly to its customers.

According to Union Bank’s Head of Retail Banking, Carlos Wanderley, the new feature was designed especially to support small businesses.

“The ‘Locate an Agent’ feature was developed to provide a much desired convenience for small businesses and sole entrepreneurs. This is an on-demand service which allows them conclude basic banking transactions at a time and location most convenient to them. It saves them time and provides one-on-one VIP service they would likely not get at the branches,” he said.