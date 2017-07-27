House Rejects Separation of Attorney General from Minister of Justice

James Emejo in Abuja

The House of Representatives Thursday rejected an amendment to the 1999 constitution to separate the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and that of the states from the office of the minister or commissioner for justice in a bid to make them independent and insulate both from partisanship.

The lower chamber, however, passed the ‘Not too Young to Run Bill ‘ to remove age limitations for young people who seek elective positions in politics.

It also approved the affirmative action bill which stipulates that 35 per cent of persons appointed as ministers be women and 20 per cent of appointments by state governors as commissioners be women.

The House further voted in favour of an amendment to the constitution to disqualify any candidate from being declared winner of any election by the law courts, particularly where he or she neither participated nor canvassed for votes.

These were part of the positions of the lawmakers at the consideration and voting on the proposed amendments to the 1999 constitution.

