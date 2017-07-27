Bauchi Engages 4,736 Youths under W’Bank Assisted Programme 

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of efforts to provide employment for the teeming unemployed youths in Bauchi State, the state government has commenced the engagement and induction of the first batch of 4,736 youths out of the targeted 16,350 beneficiaries in the Public Work Fare (PWF) component of the Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) under the World Bank Project.

Governor Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar stated this Thursday at the formal launching of the PWF component at the multi purpose indoor sports hall in Bauchi.

The governor, who was represented by the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Alhaji Uba Nana, said the first batch of the beneficiaries were selected from the single register of the poorest households in the identified communities of six local government areas of Bauchi, Dass, Ningi, Misau, Jama’are and Katagum, stressing that “selection of beneficiaries was done using processes, procedures and guidelines of the World Bank”.

While reiterating his government’s efforts towards poverty reduction in the state, the governor pointed out that, “this is yet another government commitment to poverty reduction by engaging the poor people of Nigeria towards having access to increased opportunities and social service delivery”.

He said the state government had clearly demonstrated its commitment towards implementation of the programme, adding that: “The sum of 42,624,000.00 naira has been released as counterpart funding for payment of allowances and stipends where beneficiaries will be paid the sum of N7,500 each.”

Details later…