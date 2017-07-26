Tambuwal Tasks Newly Appointed Aides on Service Delivery

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Wednesday urged the newly appointed special advisers to develop detailed and documented strategies as well as operational plans to guide the implementation of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in their areas of responsibilities.

Throwing the challenge during a meeting with the special advisers at the Government House, Sokoto, Tambuwal charged them to facilitate monitoring and evaluation units to support the implementation of plans, tracking and reporting performance on the agreed indicators.

“You should strive hard to have understanding of the mandate of your respective agencies, strategic and operational planning.

“There is also the need to focus on results delivery, rather than on inputs, activities and processes, for development to be of relevance and benefit to the citizens,”he said.

He said the special advisers working in the state had been committed to a performance bond in order to enhance service delivery, enhance accountability, productivity and transparency in governance.

Details later…