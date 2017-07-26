CJN Flags off Construction of Rivers Judges Quarters

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onoghen, has flagged off the construction of the Rivers State Judges Quarters, with a call to other state governments to emulate the Rivers State Government by embarking on similar projects.

Performing the ground breaking of the project Wednesday, the CJN lauded the Rivers State Government for initiating and embarking on the project.

He said: “I am very happy to be here because the Judiciary which is my primary constituency is being recognised and given its due by a government that feels concerned about the plight of judicial officers.

“I feel happy that this is a positive change which is very much desired by all. I am here today because I believe in the project. And because I share in the dream. Also because I equally have the support of the federal government to pursue similar projects for the Federal Judiciary.”

While expressing happiness to be associated with the event, he noted that the project would help judicial officers focus on their constitutional roles, as well as give judicial officers a sense of belonging and the clear indication that they are appreciated by the society.

Details later…