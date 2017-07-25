NYSC Deploys 2,300 Corps Members to Sokoto

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The National Youths Service Corps ( NYSC) has deployed 2,300 corps members to Sokoto State under the 2017, Batch ‘A’ Stream 11.

Making the disclosure during a chat with journalists in Sokoto Tuesday, the NYSC state Coordinator, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, said the Permanent Orientation Camp at Wamakko Local Government Area of the state would be opened on July 26, 2017.

Abubakar stated that the registration of the corps members would also commence on July 26.

“Consequently, registration exercise commences on the same day, while it closes by midnight of July 27, 2017. In the same vein, the corps members who may successfully register will be sworn in on July 28, while the camp closes on Tuesday, August, 15,” he said.

The NYSC coordinator assured all the corps members of adequate security in the state, adding: “We have concluded all the necessary arrangements to ensure the security and welfare of the corps members, both during and after the orientation exercise.”