Adamawa PDP: Atiku is Under-utilised in APC 

• Woos him to return

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abdurrahman Bobboi, has said the party is making serious efforts to woo former Vice President Atiku Abubakar back to its fold.

Bobboi while addressing a press conference in Yola yesterday, revealed that the former vice – president with his wealth of experience was under utilised by the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the PDP cannot afford to allow Atiku remain in the APC.

The chairman further explained that the PDP at the national and state levels was making efforts to convince the former vice president and other founding fathers who know the tenets of the party and had left the party for one reason or the other to return.

“The former vice president was a founding member, was vice president under the PDP for eight years and he is resourceful. He has a lot of political experience and he should not be abandoned. They are doing it at the national level and we will do it at the state and ward levels to convince the former vice-president and others to return,” he stated.

He said despite his resourcefulness and wealth of experience in managing government affairs, the APC refused the former vice president the chance to help them provide solution to the country’s problems.

“APC is not tapping his experience, we that know his resourcefulness will not give him breathing space until he returns,” he stated.

Bobbo further announced that the reconciliation committee in the state would be headed by former Governor Boni Haruna, saying other committees are disciplinary committee, congress committee, convention ccommitee and contact committee.

He therefore congratulated the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee on its victory at the Supreme Court, calling on Nigerians to cooperate with the party leadership in moving the country forward.

Bobboi said the party had decided to resolve its crises from the national to the state level, adding that it would extend its hands of fellowship to every body interested in joining the party.