Six Killed in Suicide Attacks on Two IDP Camps in Mauduguri

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Suicide bombers have attacked two internally displaced persons’ (IDP) camps in Maiduguri, Borno State, leaving six dead and several others injured.

According to the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Abdulkadir Ibrahim, three suicide bombers, a male and two females, attacked both Dalori 1 and Dalori 2 IDP camps, two of the largest camps housing victims of Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State, North-east Nigeria.

Ibrahim said two of the suicide bombers successfully detonated their explosives device at the Dalori 1 camp leading to their death and three others, with 17 others left injured.

At the Dalori 2 IDP camp, an attempt by a female suicide bomber to scale the fence into the camp was foiled by security men who shot at her and the subsequent detonation of her explosive device that resulted in her death, left many others injured and left a hole in the wall after a heavy bang.

In a press release on Monday , the North-east Information Officer of NEMA, Ibrahim, said: “At about 11.20 pm yesterday ( Sunday ) two suicide bombers (a male and female) detonated their improvised explosive device at Dalori 1 IDP camp leading to the death of three IDPs while seventeen others were injured.

“Another incident occurred at Dalori 2 IDP camp where a suicide bomber was intercepted leading to the death of the suicide bomber. Injured persons have been administered with first aid and moved to hospitals in Maiduguri.”