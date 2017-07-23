Ezeemo Emerges PPA Candidate in Anambra Governorship Poll

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) has elected industrialist, Chief Godwin Ezeemo, as its candidate for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

Ezeemo was declared winner after polling 358 votes out of the total 600 delegates in a congress of the party held on Saturday. One of the votes was invalidated because it was blank, while one other was against Ezeemo who was the sole candidate of the party.

The declaration of Ezeemo by the PPA National Secretary, Mr. Kehinde Edun, threw the crowd of delegates into ecstatic jubilation.

Addressing the press, the PPA National Chairman, Chief Peter Ameh, said that PPA has the best for Anambra State in Ezeemo and advised the Anambra electorate to vote for merit and ability, not zoning or money, in the forthcoming election.

Ameh congratulated Ezeemo for his consistency in party politics, saying that since he joined PPA, he has refused to be swayed into joining any other party but has remained with PPA after coming fourth in the last gubernatorial poll.

Details later…