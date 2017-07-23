Building Collapse Claims Mother, Daughter in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Following the heavy downpour that was witnessed across Lagos saturday, a building collapse at the Meiran-Abule Egba area of the state has claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter.

But for providence and the emergency responders on ground, the 30-year-old mother simply identified as Basirat and her daughter identified as Bisoye, would not have been the only casualties, THISDAY learnt.

It was gathered that emergency responders led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), had rescued the deceased’s five-year-old daughter.

Confirming the incident, LASEMA General Manager, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu said, “The agency received a distress call via the emergency toll free number 767/112 concerning a collapsed building at No 7 Saidu Okeleji Street, Alaro Street Meiran, Abule Egba. This prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) to the scene of the incident.

“Investigation conducted by the agency at scene of the incident revealed that an existing uncompleted bungalow under construction with sand and concrete blocks seen on the deck suddenly caved in with three people trapped under the rubble.

“The prompt response by emergency responders led to the rescue of five- year- old girl identified as Moyin, who was immediately moved to General Hospital Ikeja by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

“Meanwhile two persons, 30-year-old mother identified as Basirat and another daughter identified as Bisoye were both recovered dead and moved to the mortuary by the State Environmental Monitoring Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

“The agency’s LASEMA Response Unit and the Fire Unit, Lagos State Fire Services, Nigerian Police Force, LASAMBUS, RRS and Red Cross were responders present at the scene of the incident.

“Proper investigation would be conducted on the incident by the appropriate agencies. We advise owners and developers of buildings in the state to adhere to building codes and physical planning laws of the state so as to advert unnecessary loss of lives.”