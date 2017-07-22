The United Kingdom has collaborated with the Nigeria through the Nigeria Police to combat problems of drug and sexual violence in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the North East. Cases of drug abuse and sexual violence had been reported at IDP camps in recent time, which had been a source of embarrassment to the Nigeria. To combat this, the United Kingdom government through its Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) in a weeklong exercise trained 137 police officers across the ranks in Maiduguri on “Democratic Policing and Response to Issues of Drugs and Sexual Violence in IDP camps.” Trained were Divisional Police Officers, other Officers, Inspectors, and rank and file of Borno State Police Command. The training, which followed the donation of nine containerised police stations for the use of IDP camps, as efforts are geared by the UK government to curb crimes at IDP camps in the North East.

