TSA: NNPC Denies Operating Hidden Accounts in Commercial Banks

A Federal High Court in Lagos had recently granted an interim order for seven commercial banks in Nigeria to remit a total of $793.2 million allegedly hidden with them in violation of the TSA policy of the federal government. After listening to an ex-parte application filed by counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, presiding judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor, directed the banks to remit to the designated CBN Asset Recovery Dollars Account, various amounts allegedly kept in their custody illegally. But reliable sources in the ministry of finance told THISDAY that the court action was filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federa- tion (AGF) ostensibly to create the impression that the money was hidden from government and was been recovered from the banks when evidence in the public dormain went to the contrary. In this regard, the NNPC noted that it would be illegal and uncalled for to pay any agent five per cent as commis- sion for the phantom recovery in line with the government’s whistle blowing policy on stolen funds.

Providing further breakdown on the lodgments, the NNPC said the amount included $174.4 million domiciled at Diamond Bank; $40.7 million in Skye Bank; and $16.7 million also kept in Keystone Bank, thus bringing the total to $231.8 million. It explained that in line with the directive of the presidency, the CBN has assumed supervi- sion of the remittance of these funds to its TSA account, and has equally made great strides in this regard. According to it, as an entity with fiduciary responsibility to the government and people of Nigeria, it was committed to transparency and accountability in doing its business. Skye Bank, UBA Deny Concealing TSA Funds Meanwhile, Skye Bank Plc and the United Bank for Africa Plc yesterday officially denied contravening the federal govern- ment’s TSA policy as alleged by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday. The banks disclosed this in separate statements yesterday. Ten months after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sus- pended nine commercial banks from trading in the interbank foreign exchange (IFEX) market for failing to remit a total of $2.33 billion belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Nigerian Liquefied

Natural Gas Company to the federal government’s TSA, a Federal High Court in Lagos had Thursday ordered seven of the banks to temporarily remit a total of $793.2 million allegedly still domiciled with them in contravention of the TSA policy. Justice Chuka Obiozor had ordered the seven banks – Diamond Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), FirstBank, Skye Bank, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank and the defunct Keystone Bank (acquired by Heritage Bank) – to remit the various amounts allegedly kept “illegally in their custody” to the designated federal government asset recovery dollar account domiciled with the CBN. According to the court papers filed by counsel for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), a total of $367.4 million was illegally hidden by three government agencies in UBA, while the sum of $41 million was illegally kept in a National Petroleum Investment Manage- ment Services (NAPIMs) fixed deposit account with Skye Bank. But, Skye Bank in a statement said: “The management of Skye Bank hereby states that it neither colluded nor unilaterally hid the reported sum or any other funds in its custody. “On the contrary, the said funds are held with the full knowledge of the relevant Agencies of the government including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the DSS, the National Assembly and the Inspector-General of Polices’s Special Investigation Panel, with whom we have engaged extensively over same.