Senate Alleges N30tn Leakage in Customs, Others, Queries NPA over 282 Missing Vessels

The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, and Marine Transport has queried the Nigerian Ports Authority over 282 vessels allegedly missing from the nation’s sea ports.

This is as the committee frowned at the failure of the Managing Director of the NPA, Ms. Hadiza Usman, to appear before it, at two consecutive meetings despite invitations extended to her.

The Chairman of the joint Committee, Hope Uzodinma, speaking yesterday during the investigative hearing on the al- leged N30 trillion leakages in Customs and other agencies, said the committee would consider it to be a financial crime, if Usman fails to provide the explanations required of her.

The committee subsequently issued a four day ultimatum to Usman to provide explana- tion on the whereabouts of the missing vessels.

“We are looking for these vessels. We have the dates of arrival, the ports of discharge and manifest. Everything is with us, but from information available to us, no money was collected by either the Customs, the NPA or any other person. So, you have four days to do your written explanation otherwise we will consider it a financial crime,” Uzodinma said.