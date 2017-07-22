Dana Introduces ‘Buy Two, Get One Free’ for Owerri Route

has announced a ‘Buy two, get one free’ promo for passengers on its Lagos – Owerri- Lagos route, as part of the benefits of its existing partnership with the Imo State Government.

According to the Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, “we are delighted to have introduced the ‘Buy two, get one free’ promo; which is not only for the hospital people of Imo state, but for business and leisure travelers on our Lagos – Owerri- Lagos routes. This promo and many more initiatives to come are some of the benefits of the existing partnership that we have with the Imo state Government.’’

“As an airline committed to satisfying our guests, especially our Dana Miles Guests, this offer is also our way of encouraging people to fly more to the beautiful city of Owerri. This is definitely a good time for our Owerri passengers, as all they need to do to get their free ticket is to visit our website www.flydanaair.com or any of our outlets in Lagos or Owerri, pay for two tickets on our Lagos – Owerri- Lagos route, and send an email with their booking code to contact@flydanaair.com and its done. Free tickets can also be used on all our domestic route.’’

He urged members the airlines’ frequent flyer program, to take advantage of the promo and expect more value added services in the coming months.

Only recently, the airline launched a customer–centric initiative called ‘Pay with Dana Miles’ which enables members of its frequent flyer program to use their miles as they desire to pay for excess baggage, upgrade from economy class to business class, exchange miles for tickets and lots more.

Dana Air recently partnered the Imo state government to launch Imo Air operated by Dana Air, as part of efforts by the state government to diversify the economy of the state, increase commercial activities, create employment and boost tourism in the state.