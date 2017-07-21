Nume Ekeghe

The Lagos Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has announced it would hold its annual bankers and stakeholders’ night next week and deliberations would surround the theme: “The new world Economic order: Imperative of A National Policy Rethink,” next week.

The 2017 edition is slated to hold on the 27th of July, in Lagos.

At the evening event, eminent bankers and stakeholders are expected assemble to brainstorm on charting a new way to the nation’s economic prosperity.

For the first time since inception, all stakeholders are being accorded their deserved attention in order to have a robust participation, hence the title was enhanced from ‘Bankers’ Nite’ to ‘Bankers and Stakeholders’ Nite.’

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the event in Lagos yesterday, the Chairman, CIBN Lagos Branch, Mr. Kola Abdul said: “The 2017 edition promises to be the best with the assembling of captains of industries where they would unwind with us and learn from from our guest speaker, Dr. Temitope Osikoya on how to move our country forward economically.

“He would be X-raying the theme ‘the new world economic order’ imperatives of of a national policy rethink. We in CIBN Lagos branch strongly believe that external environment is becoming much less supportive and there is a imperative need for policy reset to encourage endogenous growth.”

He said the night offers a great deal of opportunity for networking and a chance of re-union with old friends and colleagues. According to him, practicing and retired noble men and women of banking profession would be opportuned to interact and trade the old and new strategies of success.

He further added that in attendance would be two state governors, Royal presence of His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu. The Governor of Lagos State Mr Akinwumi Ambode is expected to be the special guest of honour.