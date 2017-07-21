Eminent Leaders of Thought Wade into Call for Restructuring

Segun James

As part of effort to foster national unity and stability and douse tension in the polity, the Eminent Leaders of Thought, (ELT), a group of elder statesmen led by Emeritus Professor Ben Nwabueze is to wade into the issue of restructuring that is threatening the unity of the country.

According to the secretary of ELT, Mr. Olawale Okunniyi, the leaders of thought have formed a group – Project Nigeria Movement – to serve as the engine room to reach out to all sectors of the country in the bid to find a lasting solution to the heated up situation in the country.

While briefing journalists on the deliberations at the meeting, Okunniyi said the meeting was inconclusive as they have decided to embark on further consultation before coming with a communiqué on the position of the of the ELT on the burning issue of restructuring.

The meeting which was attended by Nwabueze, Gen. Alani Akinrinade, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, Chief Ayo Adebanjo Governor Gbenga Daniel and Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu among others resolved to consult more widely, especially with the people of the northern states, Okunniyi disclosed.

He said the group does not believe in the disintegration of Nigeria, even as he disclosed that one of the reasons why they could not reach a compromise on what to do was because they could not conclude on the procedure on how to go about the restructuring issue.

He said as soon as the modalities for this is worked out, Nigerians would be informed on the position of the group.

Asked about the position of the ELT on the ultimatum given by northern youths to the people of the South-east to leave the North by October and the call by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for a republic of Biafra, Okunniyi disclosed that these, among others, are the issues that the new movement would look into and find a common ground to keep the corporate entity of Nigeria.