Ugo Aliogo

The Department of State Services (DSS) has condemned in strong terms, the activities of those it described as impostors including some security agencies who have continuously engaged in using its name in parts of the country.

According to a statement signed by Tony Opuiyo, the service was noted that the impersonators in some instances, try to mimic its operational tactics by using its symbols and paraphernalia especially operational dress codes.

It called on the public to be wary of these trends and also be informed that not all operatives in black uniforms are personnel of the DSS, adding that the service is indeed not sparing any efforts to ensure that this is brought to a complete stop, “in line with its standard operational procedures, the service will.”

It further stated that in the spirit of public accountability, persons and groups, with useful information about suspected illegal operations in any part of the country, are encouraged to avail same to the service for prompt action.

It added: “The aim, according to information available to the service, is to accord semblance of legitimacy to their operations and as well leave impressions that the DSS was, in fact, involved. An instance was the recent search which the DSS was falsely accused to have carried out at the Kaduna residence of the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo. Another was the one executed at No.165, Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse II, Abuja, belonging to Sahara Energy Company.”