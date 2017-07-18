Power of Confirmation: Senate Unfazed by Presidency’s Decision to Head to S’Court

12
8099

• Says Magu discredited by DSS, not legislature

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Senators have remain unfazed by reports that the presidency may likely head to the Supreme Court to seek a judicial interpretation of Section 171 of the constitution, in a bid to resolve the impasse on the powers of the Senate to confirm the nominees of the president and by extension whether the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, can remain in office despite his rejection by the upper legislative chamber.

The executive arm and the Senate have been at loggerheads for months over the latter’s insistence that the executive must remove Magu, having been rejected twice during his confirmation process at the upper legislative chamber.

The Senate’s rejection of Magu was based on a report from the Department of State Services (DSS), which had indicted him for alleged corruption and unprofessional conduct.
Giving a reason for the presidency’s refusal to remove Magu, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had latched onto Section 171 of the constitution and stated that the confirmation of the Senate was not required for Magu’s appointment.

Osinbajo’s stance prompted a reaction from the Senate, which accused the presidency of double standards for sending the name of another nominee for the post of Director General of the National Lottery Commission for confirmation, after dismissing its powers to consider and confirm nominees.
On this basis, the Senate said it would no longer consider nominees sent by the presidency except Magu ceases to act as the chairman of EFCC.

Following the impasse over the powers of the Senate to confirm the nominees of the presidency, which was further aggravated by another disagreement over the power of the National Assembly to alter the figures in the executive’s Appropriation Bill, Osinbajo had held a series of meetings with the leadership of the National Assembly to resolve the disagreement.

This was followed by information made available to THISDAY by a presidency source on Sunday that the presidency was of the view that only a judicial interpretation of Section 171 of the constitution could either resolve or settle the matter once and for all.

Reacting to the presidency’s position Monday, some senators who spoke to THISDAY welcomed its decision to take what they described as a bold step to lay the matter to rest.
“If they want to go to the Supreme Court, that is fine with us. The presidency is just looking for excuses. At the end of the day, it is a win-win situation, let the Supreme Court rule on the matter so we can lay it to rest.
“It is good for both parties so we can settle the matter of Magu once and for all,” said a senator who did not want to be named.

“We are sure that they would lose. If they do not lose, it will set a bad precedence. The constitution is clear, but since they need verification, they should go for verification.
“We have been saying it for months: go to the Supreme Court and they have been stalling. Now we have said nothing would happen unless they get that verification,” he added.

Another senator challenged the presidency to also consider seeking interpretation on whether the National Assembly can alter figures proposed in the budget submitted by the executive.
“In fact, they should go ahead on the budget bill also, so that the Supreme Court can decide if the National Assembly can tinker with the proposed figures.
“If the lawmakers can alter executive bills, will the Supreme Court say it cannot alter a money bill? A bill is a bill,” the senator said.

“We stand firm and resolute, we will not consider anything, any request for confirmation.
“Is it not contradictory that a presidency that said the EFCC chair does not need confirmation because the agency is not specifically listed in the constitution, would send us a confirmation request for another nominee for the Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, whose proposed agency is not listed in same constitution?

“Finally heading to the Supreme Court is actually a welcome development.
“Whatever they do between now and next week when we are going on recess, they have to get the ruling. The Supreme Court can get back within this week on the matter,” he said.
Another senator maintained that Magu was rejected by the Senate on the basis of the report of the DSS.

“If for instance the Supreme Court rules in their favour, mind you, this is about the Presidency versus the Constitution, not the Senate versus the Presidency, as some may look at it, the issue of Magu’s credibility is still at stake.

“An agency of the same presidency discredited him, not us, and it was on this basis that we rejected him, not just due to his appalling performance during the screening exercise,” he said.
“It would actually be interesting to see how this plays out, whatever the outcome,” he added.
Sources from the presidency had told THISDAY that the presidency was convinced that its position on Magu was the correct one, but wants the court to lay the dispute to rest.

A source, who did not disclose when exactly the executive would head to court for an interpretation of Section 171, said the decision was based on the advice prepared by judicial and legal experts.
“Our position is based on the legal advice prepared by judicial and legal experts as a working document in the presidency regarding the differences in the constitutional interpretations on matters of certain federal appointments.

“In fact, the advisory unearthed a ruling of the Supreme Court on the matter when the current Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), before his elevation to CJN, had ruled in line with the view of the presidency on the matter,” he said.
He also observed that it was inaccurate to accuse the executive of acting unilaterally in its interpretation of Section 171.
Efforts to get the official position of the Senate Monday proved abortive, as the phone numbers of its spokesman, Senator Sani Abdullahi, could not be reached.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Romla

    My prediction is that it is likely the Presidency will lose.The judiciary has been exposed as a mafia of endemically corrupt persons.
    At the present time they are in a war with the Presidency over the attempt to expose them.

  • Oly Obekpa

    In Nigeria, you’re untouchable if you know the right guys sha.

    Check this out https://raadaa.com/entries/international-journal-of-research-in-arts-and-social-sciences-77

  • D a n g o t e-C e m e n t
  • isola

    If even if it is the position of the present constitution that the chairman of the efcc should not be screened by the national assembly what would that be saying about the constitution? it would mean that the efcc is the personal instrument of Mr president which can be used against political enemies. The reason legislative approval is mandatory is so that important institutions be not turned into the puppets on the strings of the executive, that is to depersonalize governance and to widen the scope of legitimacy of the institutions

    • absam777

      If the EFCC chairman is not the puppet of the president, he is good to be one for a bunch of corrupt senators, Is that your thinking? We deceive our self when we think that we are practicing democracy. Whether the president, judiciary or the senate, the current stand of the senate is questionable.

      • Netanyahu

        Some of you are plain stupid and mischievous. Was the Senate that wrote the security report against magu? The DSS, an arm of the same silly executive wrote two separate damning reports against magu, why blme the senate that did exactly what was expected of them. What is so special about magu, a half illiterate that could barely express himself.

  • sunday government

    It has been some time that the Presidency said it would go to the Supreme Court for the interpretation of section 171 of the Constitution and also on the budget issue. It is becoming like “shakara”. How long does it take to go to the Supreme Court. The earlier the better, because these issues have generated unnecessary tension between the two arms of government.

    • Tony Oshea

      Seriously, it is beyond “shakara”. If NASS has to confirm the appointment of service chiefs, how much less the EFCC chairman? The implication is that the courts will nullify any case or documents signed by Magu because he is NOT confirmed by NASS,since it has been the tradition since Nuhu Ribadu,for NASS to confirm the nominees.

      • absam777

        What kind of lawyer are you? You said: “The implication is that the courts will nullify any case or documents signed by Magu because he is NOT confirmed by NASS,since it has been the tradition since Nuhu Ribadu,for NASS to confirm the nominees”

        He is legitimately the acting chairman but not yet the substantial. chairman. All his actions are still legally binding..

        • g_kazaure

          You are displaying so much ignorance on this page. Please seek a better understanding of what people are saying and stop being emotional. Why is it that you are not bothered that Magu doesnt have integrity as confirmed by DSS? Should somebody that is integrity challenged head EFCC?

          I challenge the Executive to go to court and stop grandstanding. The only known legal authority for the Executive is the Chief Law Officer and we are hearing that Legal experts have given an opinion. What a jankara opinion??? It is the opinion of Malami SAN that matters here because he is the Chief Law Officer of the federation. The VP should stop usurping the role and functions of the AGF.

          • okpada

            Are you saying in essence that Mallami opinion on point of law cannot be wrong or what? Mallami is among those in Govt fighting against the anti corruption stand of this regime no two way about it. Take or leave it. Buhari made so much mistake in picking some of those currently working with him.

    • Amass a

      It is more than shakara. Mind you Yar’Adua as president went to court on this same issue but in the end withdrew the case. No one can tell why the case was withdrawn. Watchout they are going no where. They like to intimidate the lawmakers because they don’t use the media properly