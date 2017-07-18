Boris Becker Loses £100m Fortune Investing in Nigerian Oil Firms

4
7546
Boris Becker

Wimbledon legend Boris Becker lost a huge part of his £100 million fortune in dubious investments in Nigerian oil firms, it has been claimed.

German news magazine Der Spiegel – citing documents from soccer whistleblowing platform Football Leaks – said Becker struck the deal in 2013, which contributed to his recent bankruptcy. Spiegel said the “mega deal” was brokered by a Canadian firm and a Nigerian employee of Becker, pictured.

It said documents showed that in July 2013 Becker held shares in an oil and petrol firm in Nigeria. But the investments tanked and last month he was declared bankrupt. John Briggs, Becker’s lawyer, told the London court: “He is not a sophisticated individual when it comes to finances.”

Becker, now 49, was once estimated to be worth upwards of £100 million. He was declared bankrupt over undisclosed sums owed to London-based private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co since 2015.

His remaining assets will be disposed of to pay creditors. Among earlier cash woes, Becker was landed with divorce and paternity settlements in 2001 totalling more than £20 million – to his first wife, Barbara, and Angela Ermakova, the Russian model who had his baby after a brief encounter in a London restaurant.

The next year Becker received a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion. He was ordered to pay £2.5 million in back tax, fines, and costs after claiming Monaco as his main residence while mostly living in Munich. And in 2011 a Dubai property development to which he lent his name went bust.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • People Deliberately Pilfering

    Sorry to learning in a very hard way.

  • Sustain Transformation

    Nigeria! Nigeria!! Nigeria!!!
    My regrettable country.
    The spinning blackhole of investments and great ideas.
    Prospects usually dressed up in glittering daze,
    Diamonds pale only in comparison.

    The uneducated, the unlearned
    Walking with certain bravado
    With practiced gait of accomplishment
    almost certain of the extra zeros
    Dinning with the glitterati
    Rolling with the fat cats

    The learned, the graduates
    wizened from their folly
    in the prestigious school of hard knocks
    Train their ears to catch
    the ever too familiar sound
    The cry of the Locals and the wails of the foreigner
    Another sign of a victim lost.
    Dragging feet and shuffling gait
    A headlong fall into the cesspit of despair.

    I weep with you O Boris
    Let our mingling tears be a consolation to our soul.
    For what was lost was wrought by strength
    To weaklings and a system which has sworn to keep on taking by trick.

    HMM

  • moribund9ja

    Why not build a mega hotel and be managing it gradually… instead he went for sophisticated investments…
    Intact the man etigo.

  • Ade Whenu

    Well, that is the consequences of risk taking, you either win or lose. So no sympathy whatsoever from me.