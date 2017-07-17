WAEC Records 70% Pass in 2017 WASSCE

Funmi Ogundare

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) Monday released the results of the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), recording an improvement in the performance of candidates who obtained credit and above in at least six subjects by 69.54 per cent as compared to the previous year.

The Head of National Office (HNO) of the council, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, who briefed journalists in Lagos, said out of 1,559,162 candidates that sat for the examination with 829,853 males and 729,309 females, representing 53.22 and 46.27 per cent respectively, 1,084,214 obtained six credits and above in six subjects.

He said 1,243,772 candidates, representing 79.77 per cent obtained credits and above in five subjects, adding that 1,357,193 candidates, representing 87.05 per cent also obtained credits and above in four subjects.

“Of the total number that sat for the examination, 1,436,024 candidates, representing 92.44 per cent obtained credits and above in three subjects, while 1,490,356 candidates, representing 95.59 per cent obtained credits and above in two subjects,” he said, and attributed the success rate to hard work on the part of the candidates.