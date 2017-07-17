Boko Haram Abducts 14 Women in Highway Ambush, Community Says

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The people of Dalwa village, a community in Borno State, on Monday complained that 14 of their women were abducted by Boko Haram in the June 20th highway ambush.

Elders of the community made the complaint in a petition to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY.

The Boko Haram insurgents had ambushed over 60 personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), mourners and several vehicles on the Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu highway on June 20.

The abducted women, according to the elders, were taken from Dalwa village, about 31 kilometres from Maiduguri.

The elders, who brought the petition to a press conference, said the whereabouts of the women remained a mystery, while the state police command and other security forces were yet to offer any clarification on the issue.

Details later…