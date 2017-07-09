The Mystery of Malabu

67
11672
Simon Kolawolelive!, Email: simon.kolawoe@thisdaylive.com

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is back in the news — and, of course, it is not pretty. He has been summoned by a committee of the house of representatives over the oily OPL 245 affair. The oil prospecting licence was initially awarded to Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd in 1998, revoked in 2001, awarded to Shell same year, and, in 2006, revoked again and returned to Malabu following an out-of-court settlement. Things went quiet until Jonathan finally restored the block to Malabu in 2010. Then, in 2011, he approved Malabu’s re-sale of the OPL to Shell and ENI. And they thought it was the end. But it was just the beginning.

In one paragraph, I have summarised a controversy that has been running for nearly 20 years. If only it were that simple! Actually, between 1998 and 2017, so much has happened that an encyclopaedia-sized book would be required to capture the twists and the turns. There are too many questions about the Malabu matter. We have been awarding oil blocks for 60 years, so why is OPL 245 so special? Next door to OPL 245 is OPL 246 awarded to Gen. Theophilus Danjuma’s South Atlantic Petroleum (Sapetro) Ltd by the same Gen. Sani Abacha around the same time. Danjuma’s OPL 246 was not revoked and re-awarded, so why is OPL 245 full of so much trouble?

Let’s tackle the first mystery. The OPL was awarded to Malabu in April 1998. Who were Malabu’s owners? Mohammed Sani (50% of the shares), Kweku Amafegha (30%), Wabi Hassan (20%) and Mohammed Aliyu Jabu (nil). Good? Not so good. “Kweku Amafegha”, it turned out, was not a Ghanaian but a Nigerian, Chief Dan Etete, who, you may wish to know, was the minister of petroleum resources who awarded the oil block to Malabu in the first place! Mohammed Sani is actually Alhaji Mohammed Sani Abacha, son of the then head of state. Wabi is the wife of Alhaji Hassan Adamu, Nigeria’s ambassador to the US at the time. Making sense?

Thanks to Premium Times, the investigative online newspaper that did the exposé in 2012, we were also able to know that Malabu’s registered address only existed in the skies and beyond. Gen. Abacha died suddenly in June 1998 and Malabu’s world went into a spin. President Olusegun Obasanjo revoked the licence in 2001 and sold it to Shell. This time the signature bonus had risen to $210m, up from the concessionary $20m for home-grown companies under which Malabu, Sapetro and Mrs Folorunsho Alakija’s Famfa Oil were awarded oil blocks previously. Malabu immediately went to court to challenge the award of OPL 245 to Shell.

Having acted as the technical partner to Malabu in the deal, Shell itself was playing a dangerous game. Did Shell get a secret nod from the federal government to come for the disputed block? It seemed so. Malabu, in the meantime, had also petitioned the house of representatives, who declared that the block should be returned to Etete’s company. Obasanjo’s government reached an out-of-court settlement with Malabu and agreed to return licence, as conveyed in a December 2, 2006 letter signed by Dr. Edmund Daukoru, then minister of state for petroleum resources. Everything went calm under President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who came to power in 2007.

In the meantime, Shell had headed to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) for arbitration in 2006. It asked for $2bn from the Nigerian government for revoking the licence having committed the IOC to go ahead and “derisk” the oil field. Pronto, the out-of-court settlement between Malabu and the federal government went back on the danger list. It was as if the oil block was cursed. There was no fatigue though, as Malabu revved up its machine as soon as Jonathan came to power in May 2010 after Yar’Adua’s death. The 2006 settlement was then consummated and Malabu cuddled OPL 245 again.

What happened next? Shell withdrew the case in arbitration, and, along with ENI, approached Malabu with an offer to buy the block. There must be something irresistible about OPL 245! Mystery partially solved: OPL 245 holds proven reserves of 9.3bn barrels of crude oil and enormous gas reserves — enough to power the whole of Africa for seven years non-stop, said an analyst. No wonder, Shell and ENI would never let go and would stop at nothing to get it. After a series of meetings, with choice wine providing some tonic, Malabu agreed to sell the field to them for $1.1bn. Thank you very much. It was nice doing business with you. Meet you in Las Vegas. Cheers!

The IOCs then paid about $1.3bn into an FG-designated escrow account: $1.1bn for Malabu and $210m to the federation as “signature bonus”. And another mystery unfolded: by some magic, Mohammed Sani was no longer a Malabu shareholder! Apparently, while he was in detention under Obasanjo, his name had been wiped off the records at CAC. He made spirited attempts to get the government to help him take his own cut from the $1.1bn pie, but Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, then attorney-general, reportedly told him it was a Malabu in-house dispute to be resolved by the shareholders. Abacha felt short-changed; after all, the oil block was actually his own!

EFCC has re-opened the Malabu file after initial investigations yielded nothing concrete. The agency recently announced plans to seek the extradition of Adoke to face trial for giving federal government the legal advice that “short-changed” Nigeria in the Malabu mystery. Adoke, who went on self-exile in 2015 alleging that he was being targeted for assassination, has always maintained that the legal advice he gave Jonathan saved Nigeria from paying a fine of $2bn that would have been awarded to Shell at ICSID after the revocation of the oil block by the Obasanjo government in 2006. He denies receiving a bribe, and maintains that he deserves a medal, not handcuffs.

Adoke further denies authorising the transfers to Malabu: he said he only gave legal advice and the president approved. As far as Adoke is concerned, he is being scandalised by people sympathetic to Abacha, who, he said, is angry that he did not share in the Malabu windfall. Adoke is also alleging that those who had grouses against him when he was AGF are now lining up behind Abacha to “destroy” him. Abacha has gone to court, supposedly on the prompting of powerful people in the Buhari administration, seeking to retake OPL 245. There are now several cases in court over the oil block, meaning there is a limit to the comments I am allowed to make here.

However, there is this belief that Nigeria “lost” $1.1bn in the Malabu deal. This is an error. The block belonged to Malabu by virtue of the 2006 settlement agreement reached with Obasanjo. Legally, when you sell something, it is no longer your own! Nigeria has already collected the signature bonus. Aside the bonus, government will further make money from oil mining (when production starts) through (1) petroleum profit tax, which could be as high as 85%, and (2) royalties. Note that while Malabu sold its entire 100% interest for $1.1bn, Sapetro sold parts of his block for over $2bn. It’s not strange for licensees to sell all or part of their interests.

Nevertheless, Malabu was clearly built on fraud and deceit from the beginning. That is where the whole mess started. When Danjuma was awarded his licence, he did not call himself “Nkrumah” or “Theophilus Yakubu”. His real name was there. Etete obtained his own licence under false pretence. Although Malabu made a part-payment of $2m towards the signature bonus (Shell was to pay the balance), the crisis was a setback for Nigeria. We have has lost significant revenue. All the same, having entered into a court-ordered settlement agreement in 2006, Nigeria was bound to return the oil block to Malabu. If you don’t appeal a bad judgment, you have to obey it.

Finally — and this is what I consider to be the real issue — there is devil in the detail. The way Malabu immediately distributed the proceeds from the sale aroused suspicion. Allegations of an elaborate bribery scheme led to the global attention OPL 245 attracted. Shell and ENI can claim they paid directly to the federal government, but new evidence obtained by Global Witness, an international NGO, suggests the IOCs knew what they were doing. Curiously, though, Shell and ENI are not being investigated by Nigeria. In fact, we are still doing heavy business with them and there is no chance that they will ever be asked questions. Mystery.

AND FOUR OTHER THINGS

BADOO BONDAGE
You must have heard about the gruesome killings going on in Ikodoru, Lagos state. The ritualists invade people’s homes in the middle of the night, bludgeon sleeping families to death and then gouge out their eyes, slash their tongues and remove foetus from pregnant women for ritual purposes. The cultists, known as Badoo, allegedly work for traditional rulers and their chiefs. Ikorodu residents lament that when the suspects are arrested and handed over to the police, they quickly regain their freedom. This suggests that the boys are working for “big men” who are clearly above the law as communities bleed to death. That is the way we are in Nigeria. Jungle.

CITIZEN ANYANSI
On May 31, 2017, Mr. Sunday Anyasi, a retired assistant superintendent of police, was abducted on a night bus from Abuja to Issele-Uku, Aniocha north LGA, Delta state. The 58-year-old had gone to Abuja to process his pension entitlements at PenCom and was returning home when the bus was waylaid. The matter was immediately reported at the Issele-Uku police station. They promised to investigate. And that was, effectively, the end of the matter. The story is that there is no money to conduct investigation, and so the retired policeman who spent 35 years of his life serving his country remains accounted for till this day. That is the way we are in Nigeria. Helpless.

POINT OF ORDER
Federal lawmakers are increasingly getting Nigerians irritated. After mutilating the appropriation bill and passing a budget that is out of tune with the original goals and plans, they are hell-bent on holding the executive to ransom in an unnecessary show of power. I sincerely hope they will call themselves to order and stop this war-like approach to issues. While I know the executive has been making some offensive pronouncements on the confirmation of nominees as well as budget distortion, I do not think two wrongs make a right. As things stand, Nigerians see the lawmakers as self-centred, and the court of public opinion is not something to ignore. Sensitivity.

YAM FESTIVAL
We recently celebrated a new “yam festival” — that is, a Nigerian farmer named Pa Audu exported 72 tonnes of yam valued at N18m ($57,000) to the US and UK. It’s a landmark, especially as we continue to talk about diversifying the source of forex to break loose from petrodollars. But, as someone noted in a Facebook post, we need to think deeper about how we can get more value by processing the yam. According to him, if the same volume of yam is processed to pharmaceutical grade starch — the major component of tablets and capsules — the return will be at least N102m ($323,000). That’s some N84m ($266,000) more than the raw export value. Commonsense.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • mimi

    I can never stop to marvel at Nigerians. Is it because Malabu is in Court that they went to investigate? Do they not know this is the fraud of the Nigerian Oil blocks? Wheren are IBB blocks in whose names are they in? Just like that Mayram’s seamstress has an oil block which is the 2nd largest block in Nigeria to become the richest woman in Nigeria?

    Is it a coincidence too that that company is partnering with Chevron that metamorphosed from a Texaco/Gulf oil joint venture. When they were in power it was rumored that the first lady bought the Texaco company. Is it not time the investigative online paper publishes all the Directors and shareholders of our Oil blocks because if a fake name turns out to be a former Head of State then obviously all others must have blocks because they pick and chose. What we heard when the Government took someone to Court over OPL 248 which is supposed to be our largest and most profitable Oil Block belongs to one young Orthopedic Doctor am not sure I did not read some where that Mohammed Babangida is now on the board of course the block was given back.. Meanwhile we are borrowing money to finance budgets? What about the other former Military Leaders? Public Assets shared among family and friends and nobody is shouting foul?

    The Nigerian Journalists are not doing well at all. Was it the death of Dele Giwa? People will die one way or the other. Is it not better to die doing what you believe in than just live a meaningless life? Nigerians are in BONDAGE, the Master has been reduced to SERVANT living in abject poverty and people are talking of 2019. The Bible calls it an abormination for a servant to be riding on a donkey and a prince is pulling him. Is it not what is happening in Nigeria. Do you wonder why Nigeria is going round in circles in spite of the wealth?

    I think you all should go back to school to see how other journalists living in other societies protect their people. because this is can not happen anywhere as rich as Nigeria. You people write and analyse your opinions depending on whose side you are on you sway the public option to that side or try them on your Media Courts.

    It is Country and the People not Government. If they fail to do what they are elected they are sacked. In Nigeria the people who can talk unfortunately were enriched through Government patronage. A sick President in the Uk they are talking about second term? Are we in short supply of intelligent capable hands that a few half baked Servants are spinning and twisting the majority of intelligent people their Master around their fingers and all you people do is scrape it on the face?

    YAM FESTIVAL
    Hold your celebration.
    Let us hope that they do not cut the yam and it turns pink and when soaked in water it turns black. Slow down on running the figures yet. This yam was exported by some arrangement, part of our political gimmicks to show they are working. What about the Nigerian beans export and the subsequent ban? The Minister said that he went to the US and all they were talking about was Traceability. He claimed he was a farmer and went to study farming and yet got to abroad to be told that before you can sell abroad you must know which farm the produce came from for easy recall that will wipe out that huge profit you just calculated and more to send him bankrupt. No. I am not a Pessimist I have followed Government on Agriculture for over 10 years and I know what am talking about.

  • Sani Y. Abba

    What can you say about Cocoa. Cote d’voire makes about $2 billion exporting this product to Mars LLC and other companies overseas. Mars LLc makes a profit of over $10 billion annually. It seems we Africans need to reshape our brains.

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      The problem is say u want to process that cocoa, the state has no resources or means to help you except u are in government and have stolen to have money to process it into finished goods. There are some ideas I have that will create jobs and food for consumption and export but Nigerians banks and deep pockets don’t like such business because it is long term and don’t bring in crazy profit and is risky

  • Wesley

    Simon Kolawole’s piece on Malabu / OPL245 is deliberately(?) misleading. The issues are not as simple as Simon puts them in his article. Here’s why.

    1. Despite the 2006 Settlement with Malabu, the basis of the initial award of OPL 245 to Malabu can still be, and is being challenged by the FG on the basis of the Code of Conduct and Tribunal Act of 1991 and other provisions of the Nigerian Criminal Act.

    2. Comparing the award of OPL 245 to Malabu with OPL 246 (now OML 130) to Theophilus Danjuma is extremely deceitful. First Theophilus Danjuma was NOT the minister for Petroleum and had clearly left government long before the award in 1998. Secondly, the Minister for Petroleum Resources KNOWINGLY awarded the block to himself (lets leave out Mohammed Abacha’s role for now). That’s grounds to contest the 2006 settlement finalised in 2011. Keep in mind the man who arranged the settlement in 2006 received US$10million from the payout.

    3. Given the legal intricacies, it was sensible for the FG to seek a settlement with Shell and Malabu. However, also comparing Malabu’s sale of its 100% interest in OPL 245 (which was being contested by Shell) and SAPETRO’s sale of 40% of OPL 246 (Akpo field) is mischievous as well. Nobody, including former AGF Adoke has been able to state why the FG had to be paid US$1.3billion by Shell and ENI, which the FG then paid $1.1billion to Malabu and its accomplices. Keep in mind that Dan Etete said he only received $250million of the US$1.1billion. If the sale was so straightforward, why are the British, Italian, Dutch and French governments investigating the sale and subsequent money transfers??? Nobody, including the chinese government investigated CNOOC when it paid $2.2billion for 40% of OPL 246. Neither did the French or Brazilian governments investigate Total or Petrobras that also own stakes in OPL 246.

    4. I agree that it is wrong for people to say Nigeria lost US$1.1 billion of the sales proceed. Nigeria is only entitled to the agreed signature bonus of US$210m for the award of the block (which it could have renegotiated from the US$210million agreed with Shell in 2001 but the then FG failed to do so!) In anycase, the US$1.3billion should have been paid to the Federation Account in accordance with the Constitution. Rather and very curiously, it was paid to an offshore escrow account operated by the Federal Government. That in itself is what makes Adoke complicit for providing advise inimical to the Federal government and in violation of the Nigerian constitution.

    5. The way and manner the proceeds of the sale was disbursed to persons NOT related to Malabu is dizzying and warrants for criminal investigation by the EFCC. Where laws breeched in the transfer process? Conveniently forgetting that it was a negotiated payment involving the Nigerian government, Simon’s point that the cash distribution is Malabu’s sole decision to make and should not warrant government’s investigation, misses the point.

    6. Lastly, trying to paint the transaction as a mere dispute between shareholders of Malabu which should not involve the EFCC is not accurate. While not holding forth for Mohammed Abacha, Mohammed Abacha is within his rights as a shareholder in Malabu to invite the EFCC into the way and manner his shares were taken from him (see thief fighting thief!. Only that Dan Etete was a bigger and smarter thief). Regardless of how Mohammed Abacha became a shareholder of Malabu, the circumstances under which his shares were appropriated by his fellow shareholders are of a criminal nature and warrants the EFCC investigating.

    In anycase, the FG is keen to work with Shell and ENI to develop OPL 245. This time around, the FG is extracting more value from the relationship (going by statements from Ibe Kachikwu). By the way, a British court in Dec 2016 awarded US$85million of the US$1.1billion back to Nigeria.

    PS: I have no dog in the fight, nor do I have all the facts of the matter other than what is publicly known within the oil industry.

    • Segun Adeleke

      Your analysis is quite interesting. I hope you are not deliberately misconstruing Simon Kolawole’s write up. However, since you have stated that you have no dog to fight and a caveat that you do not have all the facts of the matter, I will excuse the gaps in your analysis. You stated that the man who arranged the 2006 Settlement Agreement received US$10million from the payout. The question then is: is the man on trial? Is EFCC not aware?

      I agree that there is conflict of interest in the award of OPL 245 and that would have been a basis for the revocation of the license. However, having revoked it in 2001 and restored back fully in 2006 via the settlement agreement after review of the documents by Bayo Ojo (Minister of Justice)and edmund Daukoru(Minister of Petrleum) the federal government can no longer complain. It will amount to aprobating and rebrobating at the same time. Adoke’s only advise is for the FGN to give effects to terms of settlement agreement of 2006. This is what available documents have shown.

      I disagree with you that the $1.3 billion should have been paid to the federation account. Not at all. The $1.3 b is the proceeds for the divestment of the OPL 245 by Malabu and does not belong to the federal government. Only the signature bonus belong to the Fedral Governmenet and it was promptly paid. Similar divestment for OPL 246 and Alakija Famfa was not paid to the federation account.

      OPL 245 and OPL 246 were only being compared because in both blocks there was divestment and the proceeds never went to the Federal Government, rather private individuals. What is good for OPL 246 is good for OPL 245.

      An escrow account is not operated by one party. The escrow account was operated by both FGN and Shell. The involvement of government was merely to facilitate the resolution of the lingering dispute and Shell will not have any confidence in it without government participation.

      The proceeds of the divestment is a legitimate money and I am wondering if a legitimate can now be laundered.

      From all the correspondences from Mohammed Abacha, the only inference that could be drawn is that Malabu is a shareholders dispute. This he admitted himself and that is why he is currently in court even though his course of action is statute barred!!

    • Patrick Otobo

      “Keep in mind the man who arranged the settlement in 2006 received US$10million from the payout”.

      PLEASE NAME THE PERSON!!!!

    • Segun Adeleke

      I had earlier responded to this your lengthy comment but I dont know why it is not not appearing again. Your analysis is interesting, however I disagree with you on a number of issues and I hope you are not delibrately misconstruing Simon Kolawole ‘s write up. Having put a caveat that you have no dog to fight and that you do not have all the facts of the matter, I will excuse the gaps in your analysis. I then have the following response to some of your comments

      1. I agree that the award of OPL 245 was fraught with fraud and conflict of interest and the government should have on the bases of this revoke the licence. Having earlier revoked it and restored back in 2006, government can not then come and start complaining of being short changed now. That will amount to approbrating and reprobating.

      2. I disagree completely with you that the proceeds ($1.3b)from the divestment of OPL 245 by malabu should have been paid directly to the federation account. NO! The proceeds belongs to Malabau and not the government. Govt was only entitles to the signature bonus of $210 million which was promptly paid. Similar divestment by SAPETRO of TY Danjuma and Alakija FAMFA Oil were not paid to federation Account but to private individuals. This is the basis for the comparism of OPL 245 with OPL 246 and not the ward process as you wrongly state.

      3. Escrow account is usually operated by more than one party. The involvement of the govt in the escrow account and resolution of the dispute was to give confidence to the parties especially Shell because of the nature of the dispute and govt acted as a facilitator. This much has been explained before.

      4. The proceeds from OPL 245 divestment by Malabu is a legitimate money and can not be classified as a laundered fund.

      5. From the series of correspondence from Mohammed Abacha and hsi lawyers A. U Umar and Co, the only inference that can be drawn is that the Malabu scandal is a commercial dispute. This he admitted much and has gone court to ventilate his grievances, a matter that is patently statute barred.

      6. Why is FG still doing business with shell and ENI after accusing them of conniving with its officials to defraud it??

    • Segun Adeleke

      “I agree that it is wrong for people to say Nigeria lost US$1.1 billion of the sales proceed. Nigeria is only entitled to the agreed signature bonus of US$210m for the award of the block (which it could have renegotiated from the US$210million agreed with Shell in 2001 but the then FG failed to do so!) In anycase, the US$1.3billion should have been paid to the Federation Account in accordance with the Constitution. Rather and very curiously, it was paid to an offshore escrow account operated by the Federal Government. That in itself is what makes Adoke complicit for providing advise inimical to the Federal government and in violation of the Nigerian constitution”.

      There is an apparent contradiction in your statement above. You can not claim it is wrong for people to say Nigeria lost US$1.1 billion of the sales proceed of OPL 245 and in another breadth claim that the money should have been paid to the Federation account in accordance with the constitution. Which constitution????

  • John Paul

    Judging from what Danjuma sold a percentage of OPL 246 for, and the high oil prices in 2011, the FGN could have sold OPL 245 for, at least, $5 billion in 2011.And based on the antecedents of OPL 245, even a first year law student could have gotten the FGN out of its award of OPL to Malabu in 2011

    But the problem is that all the parties involved in that deal were not thinking about the interest of the masses. They had already started spending the money, even before the deal was signed:
    ————————————————–
    “More than half the money was converted into bags of bribe cash via bureaux de change in Nigeria, while tens of millions was wired to buy a private jet and armoured cars in the US, according to documents compiled by the prosecutors…” – TheGuardian (U.K.) March, 2017
    ————————————————–

    This is what you get when you have a government that is not obsessed with development.

    The fact that Alakija and Danjuma got oil wells for free, does not mean that the Niger Delta should have been further short changed, by selling one of its most valuable assets, for chump change, with nothing to show for it

    A government that is obsessed with development would have been dreaming about the entire proceeds of the sale of OPL 245 , every single kobo, being used to build roads, or to provide pipe borne water to cities in the Niger Delta (not cities in the North, East or West)

    A development obsessed government would have used all the arsenal at its disposal – lawyers, connections in every single institution in Nigeria and moral arguments – to convince Dan Etete that he doesn’t really need that private jet, he should take $3 million for his effort, while the FGN ploughs back the entire proceeds, of a proper sale of OPL 245, into the Niger Delta

    If Nigerian leaders must retaliate for the looting of the past, why can’t the retaliation enure to the benefit of the masses.

    As opposed to using the Malabu oil loot to purchase ephemeral private jets and bullet proof cars, wouldn’t it have been nice if the loot was used to refurbish the Port Harcourt to Enugu expressway, with long-lasting concrete and cement. And solar paneled street lights on both sides of the expressway. So that the Niger Delta can enjoy a well lit up, critical expressway for 50 years or more

  • Patrick Otobo

    I have always known that in the fullness of time, the true story of Malabu will be a public knowledge. Thanks so much Simon Kolawole for this incisive write up. All that has been reported by the media especially Premium Times in the last two years are slanted stories laced with falsehood and half-truth to satisfy narrow interests and paid masters.
    Meanwhile is Danjuma and Alakija more Nigerian than Etete?

  • Patrick Otobo

    The Hose of Reps (Sorry, House of Padding) is being mischivious by summoning Goodluck Jonathan while leaving out Olusegun Obasanjo, Bayo Ojo and Edmund Daukoru, all principal actors in the Malabu scandal. Recall that the same house of reps in 2001 passed a resolution after a public hearing and ordered that Malabu OPL 245 should be restored back to Malabu. This was sequel to Malabu’s petition after OBJ revoked OPL 245 license. The same house of Reps also in 2012 set up an ad-hoc committee chaired by Hon. leo Ogor to investigate malabu and the report is there in the Hose of Reps.

    The current committee which appears to be confused never looked at the report and is now summoning GEJ in a matter that appears to be subjudice considering the multiple law suits that has been files in various courts on Malabu. We should start start questioning the academic qualifications of some of these lawmakers. What a shame!

    In any case the Atunwa committee is just looking for a way to extort money from some people. I wish them luck!!!

  • Political Affey

    Shell is a very smart company. You would have thought that with all the sleaze in business environment they will just pack their equipments and leave Nigeria. Not so fast. Truth is this is a revelation of how Africans will do bad business in their own backyard with the whiteman. The same Africans are serially exposed as corrupt if they try this in Europe or America. The same Europeans assist Africans to mess their countries up and nobody should blink an eye.
    They know our psychology. We like to puff up, letting people know we are the one there. Big parties, wasteful spending and so on.
    Oil is the curse of Nigeria including the people profiteering from the bad deals. Nigeria has oil but it is the product of a Kayaman who eats with all his mouth. Kayaman (load carrier) eats delicious meals, buying jets, buying exotic cars, and frolicking with the white man. When the white man no longer needs his oil, he will push his children out of the posh European and American universities where his children are wasting the commonwealth.
    It is so pathetic to imagine that these people who are supposed to be educated and wise don’t know where all this will end for them and their country.

  • Mystic mallam

    One question no one is asking: what country in the world usurps other peoples’ [Niger Delta] natural asset and shares same to favoured powerful individuals, then turns around to say it is fighting corruption? And we are told Jonathan’s was the most corrupt administration Nigeria has ever had – we are still waiting for evidence that Jonathan, a bona-fide Niger Deltan, awarded a single oil bloc to any of his family or friends. Those who awarded oil blocs to their friends and cronies are not being invited to the NASS to explain, poor Jonathan who executed a court order is being summoned. One may agree that as President Jonathan was spineless, but that doesn’t earn him the type of humiliation some certified corrupt Assembly men are trying to put him through. Even a spineless man may fight back if pushed to the wall.

    • Daniel Obior

      It is doubtful if Jonathan will honour their invitation. These legislators should be careful else their action may upset the fragile peace we presently have in the Niger Delta. It is a case of “trouble sleep, yanga go wake am”, according to Fela.

      • Ladipo Adedeji

        On one hand we deplore some northerners practicising extremism of excercising terrorism and we are quick to declare that they have no monopoly of violence.what is the difference between them and some criminals in the niger delta who after having been trained by the FG use the same skills to sabotage the country when people from there are called to account for their stewardship.If Obj were to be invited would you call it a witch hunt or should there be threats of violence?I wish the FG great success in diversification and a tax oriented revenue drive because I am tired of all these threats

        • Daniel Obior

          To answer your question, I would also not expect OBJ to honour such an invitation. Secondly, one man’s criminal is another man’s freedom fighter. Some may see the governments of this country that has plundered the resources of the Niger Delta without putting anything substantial back, as the criminals. Thirdly, there is something called pragmatism. It is at times prudent to do things that will not upset the apple cart, even when it is against your will. That is called commonsense. Buhari did not use it the last time he sent his military into the Niger Delta. The result was disaster for the economy. Osinbajo used it and the difference is clear. Please feel free to make your choice; either the Buhari way or the Osinbajo way.

          • Ladipo Adedeji

            To give background to my comments.I am half itsekiri.(from koko) and I dont think there is a bigger fan of Osinbajo than me.He has the temperament and intellectual horsepower for the kind of leadership we need.Plus the empathy.However lets remember that the reason his approach is amplified in its appeal is because there first existed the option of the military.It is the responsibility of government to defend is national assets and integrity. Buhari’s position was clear, tompolo,kuku and the likes had to account for his underhanded dealings.The militants as per usual desire that any crook that hides under the guise of agitation for the niger delta to be untouchables .The militants demanded to be paid same rates when the whole govt was cutting down costs.They whin about inability to find jobs after they have been sent for specialized training in aviation.deep sea drilling etc….The sense of entitlement is nauseating.Mr Daniel, did u demand your parents find you a job after sending you to school…lets call a spade a spade, the state govts of the SS get enough allocations to be resourcefull enough to build wealth, the so called militant leaders made so much money from Jonathan administration and went around buying private jets without reinvesting into the communities…there must be some house cleaning and deep reflection to move the region forward.By 2020 car manufacturers are planing to phase out the combustion engine due to global warming….Saudi arabia is diversifying its economy.There is an urgent need to use the resource as a fulcrum and not a crutch.

          • Daniel Obior

            If your logic is that a military option is first choice before dialogue, then I respectfully disagree, for the simple reason that lives are often lost by military actions, and that should make it a last resort. You are Itsekiri and Itsekiris do not get along with Ijaws. Clearly, one can see the resentment in your words on this issue as concerned Jonathan, and Tompolo and his likes, who happen to be Ijaws. Let me remind you that people made far more money under the military governments than under Jonathan. You ought to be more concerned by all your oil blocks that were given out for next to nothing by the military, instead of ordinary jets you wrongly accuse Jonathan of. There were also more jets when Shagari’s government was terminated at the end of 1984. Many of the jets then were owned by ministers. Obviously there is a significant level of criminality in the activities of Niger Delta militants. However, you will be most dishonest if you fail to accept that the region got the attention it has today, as a result of their actions. The federal government criminally exploited the people in the region, and gave them next to nothing. It is the greedy and selfish actions of the federal government that created the people you call crooks in the region and elsewhere in the country. For all the wealth the government got from oil and gas of the Niger Delta, there should be no reason why the country today cannot provide for the citizen, with able bodied young men unable to find jobs for years. So, my friend, it is the government that created the monster of militancy in the Niger Delta and elsewhere in the country, with its poor governance over so many decades. You are also a victim here, but it is sad you are blaming other victims, instead of the culprit which is government.

          • Ladipo Adedeji

            Dear Daniel, I cannot deny that there is credence in some of your arguements.I was all for the agitation in the OBJ and Yaradua era, but legitimate steps were taken to address them – Amnesty programe, NDDC and 13% derivation .(I would like to bring you to a point I raised earlier about introspection and house cleaning)- These steps in respite hardly yielded anything significant except turning a handful of militants ,governors and parastatal heads like alaibe into billionairs.No one could account for all the hundreds of billions that passed through NDDC plus Ministry of Niger Delta(smh at the duplicity of roles).The region never hold their leaders to account for anything.Lagos state earns far less in allocation and yet has made significant strides(please dont say it is due to its benefiting from its status as former capital).Amnesty just like welfare is designed to run for a period of time when you are to get on your feet.I don’t buy the arguement that govt should do everything ..even in america, govt stimulates private sector which employs.In the niger delta all their money goes into trying to employ everyone.It is unsustainable and lazy thinking.If you have been trained as a deep sea weilder or pilot, must you stay in Nigeria.Why cant you look for jobs outside the shores of the country instead of using same skills to sabotage.If you complain about FG ripping them off…it was largely true in the past, especially military era (hence my support for early stage agitation), but they also had Jonathan there for 6 good years.what happened?we had tinubu and Fashola in lagos and we can all see the developments even if they enriched themselves.I am itsekiri indeed and dont have any bias or resentment against any peace loving tribe.
            Lastly I would like to point out that you seem to be looking at things from just the angle of the agitators, If you were president tomorrow, you also would have to have both the military and dialogue option on the table at the same time to maintain stability and protect the national interests of the country

          • FrNinja

            The great mistake is handing over oil money to state governments. There are local governments where oil is drilled from. The oil comes from the land of specific communities. Royalties should have been paid to these communities because they have their own form of government.But bypassing them and funneling money to state actors has changed lttle.

          • Ladipo Adedeji

            You are looking in the wrong direction bro.The man makes the position not vice versa.If they had paid to the LGs, you would still have the same issues of under development and siphoned wealth.Are the communities not collecting development levies from the IOCs, are they not electing people who the IOCs give contracts to…when it comes to money that is coming from a natural resource and nobody papa put am there, the people dont ask to see the budgets or projects, they just hold out their hands because neither them nor the leaders worked for it.Your arguement is akin to a relative coming to your family and giving your comonwealth or inheritance to the eldest son and you blame the man without also asking your brother what he did with your collective wealth

          • FrNinja

            The Niger Delta issue is very simple. If there is oil production of x barrels per day from ogoni land the oil company must pay royalties to the constituted authority of that place. This is not local government chairman but the traditional leadership that exists there. All these security contracts, development levies are part of the cost of operating there. Its called tax in other places. If the IOCs dont like it they can go elsewhere and produce oil. But the communities must take back control of their land and what they do with it is not your problem or mine.

            Doing this will not kill the rest of Nigeria. It will force people to adjust. Government will take infrastructure seriously like lagos otherwise there will be no tax money to pay salaries. People will start farming and engaging in other activity instead of crowding into cities that only exist because of oil allocation.

          • Ladipo Adedeji

            Chei..you are falling my hand.Traditional leadership selected by oracle or what not.who functions as a diety and must not be questioned.what does he know about long term planing or fiscal prudency. the whole nigeria adjusts and becomes more resourcefull and the people of the niger delta squanders wealth from the finite natural resource that just happens to be situated there,…I dont agree…we all fall under one nigeria.A responsible government like Norway, will administer,invest and distribute the wealth in a responsible manner.If you had one child that was exceptionally gifted and brought in so much wealth, you would have to use that wealth to develop all your children, so one does not serve the others .If you dont there will not be peace, there will be violent sibling rivalry.The child with the gift should be brought up not to be reliant on the gift alone but character,work ethic and gratitude

          • FrNinja

            Get it in your head. The resources of the niger delta does not belong to you. If they wish to squander it that is their problem. They did not come to Ondo and tell your yoruba kinsmen what to do with their cocoa revenue.

            Do you know how insulting you sound? You are using the analogy of a child to justify theft. Guess what? The people of the Niger Delta are not children. They are capable of deciding how to use their oil resources. If they want to drink burukutu all day that is their problem not yours. After all I dont see what your brilliant Nigerians have done with oil money other than importing champagne and hennessy while neglecting roads, power, education.

            The people of the Niger Delta are too charitable. They need to send lazybones like you back to the cocoa farm.

          • Ladipo Adedeji

            If you had read my earlier pieces, you would understand the legitimacy of my arguements.My middle name is Oritsejolomi…I am a starch and banga eating ,george wearing koko man.I have an issue with poor and irresponsible leadership

          • FrNinja

            Your arguments are silly but not surprising since its the default Nigerian way of thinking. Sharing but not production.

            Again, its not your business if oil is found in someone elses land. Let those who God blessed with oil worry about what to do with it. And yes IT IS their inheritance. God dropped it under their soil for them. Let them enjoy it rather than fighting over it with thieves in the rest of Nigeria. If they choose to lose their senses THAT is their problem. The Saudis that have infinitely more oil than everyone else have not lost their senses. Nor have the UAE or Kuwait or Bahrain. All those countries have done things Nigeria with all its so-called brains cannot do –
            24 hour electricity, good roads, good schools.

            Shame on people like you for this your rent-seeking and theft mentality. The oil is not yours. Worry about what to do with yourself. Maybe if you did, people would go back to their cocoa farm that earns Ivory Coast over $3 billion rather than sitting in Lagos pontificating about other people’s resources. They would be making things rather than waiting for end-of-the-month government allocation. Yoruba used to make cloth, now they are importing used rags like the rest of Nigeria from the USA. Textiles earned Bangladesh $19 billion last year.

            The five core Igbo states get less than $2.5 billion from federal allocation. Are you going to tell me that 25 million people in Igboland cannot produce at least over $50 billion worth of goods and generate $7 billion worth of tax instead of relyiing on allocation? Malaysia with 30 million people has a GDP of $296 billion and shipped almost $200 billion worth of goods round the world in 2016. Asking the Igbos to produce $50 billion or 1/6th of what Malaysia produces should not be that hard.

          • Obi Ike Sorres

            You are not smart better adopt your real name. Mentioning Norway made you not understand the Nigeria one

          • Daniel Obior

            First of all. you should realise that the institutions and programmes set up by the federal government for the Niger Delta, such as NDDC, Amnesty, etc, are controlled by the federal government. If those institutions and programme fail, as they have been failing, it will be unfair to put the blame on the people of the Niger Delta, who I consider the victims in all this mess. In other words, it is the sole responsibility of the federal government to ensure its institution work properly. It has failed on this and that is why I keep blaming it, and not the victims. If this country is properly governed with all the resources we have, there would have been no need for young men to be out of job, let alone take risks to go out of the country in desperation, in search of livelihood. Finally, if I were president I would not run a unitary style government as we now have. Powers would be devolved to the regions to control their resources as we used to have, before the military messed things up when it took power in 1966.

          • Obi Ike Sorres

            If I become president I will give them back their oil well and gas. Everything to them.

          • Obi Ike Sorres

            Stop replying him

          • FrNinja

            The assets on-shore are NOT national assets. They are on people’s land. Those people existed and owned that land BEFORE Nigeria’s creation. The proper thing to do was to have paid royalties to the owners of the land rather than sharing it across the federation including the funny state derivation formula.

            If that had been the case there would not have been militancy, vandalism, kidnapping nor the legalized theft that has become Nigerian government. There also would not have been environmental damage because the locals would have a greater say in the exploitation of their resources.

          • Ladipo Adedeji

            Oga…before Nigeria’s creation(as you highlighted), we had or did not know we had oil.Once a government came into play…even that nice house you have in lekki has been leased to you for 99yrs.It is government property in Nigeria, Germany, South Africa or where ever.No one put this natural resource in the ground….besides where oil is found isnt exactly in people’s backyards…With regards enviromental damage, it is the collective work of the state and federal government to regulate this on behalf of the people.I am still yet to know where all the payments in damages and grants have gone to…sharing I guess.My point ultimately is…YES, the region could have benefited much more from what has come from there, but all that has accrued has been squandered and no one is paying attention to that.Okonjo iweala decided to start publishing state allocations (ex derivation o), no one seemed to care.No one asked the governors what they did with the monies.No one asked Ibori, Orubebe, Alaibe, igbenedion, Odili, ,alams to account.

          • FrNinja

            My friend go siddon with your apologies for state theft. The fact of the matter is there were people before Nigeria. They owned their land. Whether or not they knew there was oil under the soil or not is irrelevant. They were farming it and living on it.The land belonged to them. The Nigerian military stole those resources with the whole nonsense of exclusive list. Today those people are bravely fighting back by holding the government to ransom by blowing up pipelines and what not. They call them militants but they are reclaiming their rights over their land. I support them whole heartedly.

            Until Nigeria gives back control of those oil rich lands back to its people Nigeria will know no peace and will shed blood. Those oil companies are complicit in the theft which is why they get away with environmental devastation that puts spills like Exxon Valdez to shame. They know the Niger Delta is being raped. They are part of the gang.

            Contracts and NDDC is not a solution. It is bribery. The communities of the Niger Delta must be paid royalties directly proportionate to the revenue generated there.

            What they or their leaders do with it is not your problem.

    • Ladipo Adedeji

      is Jonathan and Dan etete not from the niger delta, do you know how many of his surrogates built companies that hired people of that origin alone.We keep saying people from that origin did not benefit when their leaders are the first to collude and engage in self aggrandizement.Jonathan had a responsibility,spineless or not to look a the case as was and make a decision having a 360 view of the issues.He must be called to answer

      • Mystic mallam

        Ladipo, you’re certainly better than this posting of yours. I asked a question: what country distributes oil wells to individuals..? You chose to answer one I did not ask – about the devilry or saintliness of Jonathan. I am neither Jonathan’s spokesman nor his defendant, and in fact, I don’t care whatever he did or didn’t do for his people; isn’t nepotism the nature of the Nigerian polity?

        • ladi9lives

          The question inherently is the challenge.it was not distributed.people applied for a license (albeit due dilligence on expertise might not have been excercised in verifying expertise-but then u could easily partner with a foreign company with such).whilst not justifying the process…infact deploring it, it happens in post dictatirship/military era.Post -USSR, Angola, Venezuela to mention a few

          • Mystic mallam

            Thanks, now you’very gotten to the point, individuals with zero competence in oil exploration and extraction applying for and bring awarded oil Wells happens only in the type of countries you’ve mentioned – dictatorial and renter states. Certainly, that’s not the crowd you’d love Nigeria to be part of. We can do a whole lot better.
            Ve

  • Seun B.

    This writing deserves a medal and it puts the blame where it belongs. The fact that the original owners of the bloc got it under questionable circumstances using false names and hidden identity. This is the major reason why there has been so many ‘battles’ about it. I also think this is the first time that someone has done a very concise, yet understandable summary of the whole confusing transaction.

    This tells us one thing: Nigeria is an enteerprise where criminals use their influence in government to persecute people who did or are doing the right thing for the country. Why would Adoke be on trial when people like Mohammed Abacha who used their positions to corner our commonwealth, are walking free and are even allowed to sponsor charges against the innocent.

    Indeed, the country has gone to the dogs.

  • benedict chindi

    In summary, individuals within d Buhari govt are using instruments of the Nigerian state to help their friend (Mohammed Abacha who disobeyed d law in not declaring his interests in ds field in line with decree 53 of 1999) fight his personal battles.

    The list of dishonourables in ds case does not stop here however. Asides d obvious Etete and Abacha, even Jonathan has to answer for whether or not he betrayed his office by collecting a cut from ds racket using a pseudo name. The chief culprit in ds dirty affair however is d Nigerian state, which has become a criminal racket in itself, telling barefaced lies and reselling property it already sold like a dubious estate agent.

    May God help us.

  • Nkem

    It is a real pity that Simon’s article is missing two fundamental facts about Malabu’s conduct on OPL 245:

    1) Even though OPL245 was awarded at a very confessionary fee of $20 million, Malabu never paid the concessionary fee for that license. So that license cannot be said to belong to Malabu’s in the first place.

    2) The 2006 out of court DRAFT agreement was based on Malabu paying the revised $210 million for the license. Again, Malabu failed to pay that sum. So how can Malabu ‘own’ something they never paid for? Now, let’s probe this further: (i) Why was Malabu unable to take possession of OPL 245 a whole six years after a presidential ‘approval’ purportedly transferring ownership to Malabu? (ii) Why did Shell/Eni have to pay to Federal Government if the license validly belongs to Malabu in the first place? Is it possible for Malabu to sell to Shell/Eni what it did not own in the first place?

    Lastly, I am surprised to hear that EFCC are prosecuting Adoke “for giving federal government the legal advice that “short-changed” Nigeria in the Malabu mystery”. Was it not rather because he was accused of benefiting from the proceeds? Do you prosecute a former attorney-general for giving legal advice to the president?

    • FrNinja

      Did Alakija pay her fee or was it paid for her by Texaco who she sold part of it to? The whole oil block business is just shady.

    • Patrick Otobo

      There is timeline for payment of signature and it could be paid instalmentally. Malabu actually paid part of it upon the award of the license. Please Leo Ogar led Ad-hoc Committee Report of the House of Reps.

      To your second point, Malabu could not take possession of the Oil Block because of the lingering dispute between FGN, malabu and Shell until it was resolved through the Resolution Agreement of 2010. Recall that Obasanjo revoked OPL 245 license in 2001. Obasanjo upon revocation awarded the block to shell with a fixed signature bonus of USD210m and shell proceeded to derisk the Oil block. The same Obasanjo entered into settlement agreement with Malabu and retuned the block to them 100% in 2006. Shell the went to Investors State Arbitration in Wahington claiming over USD2billion while malabu was insisting on the full implementation of the Settlement Agreement. These were the lingering issues that hindered malabu taking possession of the oil block.

      Lastly, EFCC has no shred evidence that Adoke benefitted from proceeds of Malabu other than shadow chasing. No single money was traced to Adoke’s account. Part of EFCC charges against Adoke was facilitating the payment of money to malabu, a charge that can not stand the test of time because Adoke merely advice that full effect should be given to the Settlement Agreement of 2006 from which other presidential directives and approvals flowed from culminating in the payment to Malabu by other agencies and officials of government.

  • udomoh eshemokha
  • LagLon

    Simon..
    GEJ diversion fail.
    Where is buhari?

  • chyke

    Dan Etete cheated Mohammed Abacha out of $550 million of this deal. If not for Etete’s greed, nobody will be talking about this raid on our Commonwealth which is not even as monumental as those attributed to IBB, Abdulsalam and the other marauders.

  • obinnna77

    A priori, Niger-area itself is apparently ‘clearly built on fraud and deceit’.Is not the Land use Act, which underpins such shenanigans, an act of legalised brigandage?

    • samG60

      Wow, you’ve hit the nail on the head. Everybody keeps going round in circles without wanting to address the elephant in the room.

  • remm ieet

    The Malabu oil deal makes the head spin. This is the kind of stuff that makes you really think whether we are all Nigerians. You immediately understand why the state is a mere facility to gratify the lusts of the stakeholders while the rest of us can go hug the nearest transformers. This is one of the ugly junctions where politics and business meet. It is not pretty at all.

  • the masked one

    NOW YOU KNOW!!!

    Now you know the true shareholders of our commonwealth!
    Now you know why drumbeats of One Nigeria are deafening and loudest from certain quarters!
    Now you know why any talk of self-determination is an irritant and drumbeats of war to others!
    Now you know why even the slightest mention of restructuring or resource control is termed crass opportunism and irresponsible!
    Now you know why inequity, unfairness and injustice have a strong foothold in Nigeria!
    Now you know why this nation will never know peace and wickedness walks on all fours!
    Now you know why truth took flight long ago and in its place deceits, lies and vile propagandas reign supreme!
    Now you know why Nigerians are still hungry in the midst of plenty!
    Now you why there are a growing legion of those who are angry!
    Of course, now you know why this nation remains a geographical expression and may just be on its march towards perdition!

    Now That You Know!!!

    Don’t shed no tears!
    Pick up the gauntlet!
    And fight for your rights!
    No one gonna give it to you on a platter!
    You gonna fight!
    God bless those who have the courage to dare!

    • mimi

      Not on the Streets but through the Ballot box and the Courts.

  • g_kazaure

    Wa oh! is this the true story of malabu? I thought EFCC said it was government money? Please whose money was paid to Malabu ? Shell/ENI or Government?

  • Segun Adeleke

    Dear Simon,

    This is critical thinking, incisive, brilliant and objective journalism and not the kind of yellow journalism from Premium Times whose main aim is to malign Jonathan and other officials that served under him. Premium Times has suppressed all the facts on malabu which you have brought to public domain through this incisive and brilliant write up.

    Like you said South Atlantic Petroleum of TY Dajuma benefited from the same Malabu patronage and walk away without all these inquisitions. So also is Alakija’s Famfa oil of OML 127 (Agbami Field) where she ceded about 40% stake to Chevron for undisclosed amount of money. Sapetro sold about 40% to CNOOC, the Chinese state hydrocarbon giant for US$2.268billion in addition to about US$800million paid by petrobas. All these moneys were not paid to Govt but went
    to private individuals. Why is Malabu different?????

    Some of the critical questions/issues that can be distilled from your analysis are:

    1. Was the Settlement Agreement (SA)of November 2006 midwifed by then President Obasanjo which was reduced o a consent judgement of the Federal high court subsisting and binding on the Federal Government at the time of Jonathan’s intervention???
    2.What is the effect of the SA of 2006 and the subsequent letter of 2nd december from Edmun Daukoru, then Minister of state for Petroelum resources conveying the full restoration of OPL 245 to Malabu???
    3. Having restored OPL 245 to Malabu as far back as 2006, is the block still a public asset belonging to Nigeria???
    4. Who authorised Shell to derisk the OPL 245 Block that formed the fulcrum of its claims in arbitration proceedings in Washington?
    5. Can the FGN be a complainant after taking benefit of USd210million signature bonus?? Who then is EFCC working for??? Why has EFCC not commenced criminal investigation against Mohammed Abacha for violating the terms of Decree 53 which mandated them to disclose all their stolen assets???
    6. Can President Jonathan who is the ultimate authority under the presidential system of government that we practice issue directives/approval to settle the Malabu dispute in the light of court judgement which is binding on all persons and authority?//
    7. Is Malabu not a commercial dispute among shareholders in the light of the several letters written by Mohammed Abacha and his Lawyers; A. U Umar and Co???? The letters are in public space
    8. Dis Shell withdraw it claims in excess of US$2billion against FGN in compliance with the Resolution Agreement?
    9.Whether having sold its interest in OPL 245 to Shell and ENI, Malabu was not entitlled to the proceeds of its sale of the block just like other beneficiaries like TY Danjuma(Sapetro) and Alakija of Famfa?/

    These are questions begging for answers.

    • okbaba

      Expect a very hollow sponsored rebuttal from Sapetro and other involved monday morning.

    • KlasJ

      If I recall well, the investigation was initiated by the British and Italian security agencies and their focus was that their nations-registered companies, Shell and ENI were involved in bribing foreign (Nigerian) top government officials in the course of the malabu deal.

      In one of the leaked reports in the foreign media, Goodluck Jonathan reportedly referred to as ‘Fortunato’ was allegedly a beneficiary.

      I should think that efcc was to focus on the veracity of the bribery allegations by Britain and Italy rather than on matters that have essentially become private business interests.

  • Daniel Obior

    The Malabu deal is just as dirty as other oil block deals awarded by the Babangida and Abacha military administrations. As pointed out by Simon, the present administration is beaming its searchlight on it because it appears a northerner, Mohammed Abacha lost out. If this administration is serious, it should also investigate the other deals. Typically, we have an administration only interested in witch hunts. If Jonathan’s scalp happens to be a part of the collateral, the better, as far as this administration is concerned. Meanwhile, the Danjumas of the day, other generals, businessmen, ex-drivers, seamstresses and hairdressers, who also fraudulently benefited from the sleeze of oil block awards, can continue to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth from the Niger Delta oil blocks. Shameful.

    • Pax

      “As pointed out by Simon, the present administration is beaming its searchlight on it because it appears a northerner, Mohammed Abacha lost out.”

      Not only that. Do not forget that Mohammed Abacha was the gubernatorial candidate for Kano in Buhari’s CPC party, (in the period when he ha Pastor Bakare as running mate, I think) but Buhari eventually took the decision to drop Abacha because, it was felt the name was probably still too much of a handicap. This did not go down well with Mohammed Abacha at all and he subsequently attacked Buhari and his candidacy/presidential campaign in the media and with posters. Buhari went on win. Abacha has probably apologised and they have made up (there being no permanent enemies or friends in politics, and in the Nigerian northern muslim agenda) and this is Buhari’s way to compensate him for short-changing him out of his gubernatorial ambition by seeking to redress his being short-changed out of the oil block he owned.

      I just wish the real (Divine) Owner of Nigeria would please stand up and come and collect all His property.

      We are beyond tired of the slavery and darkness.

      Beyond tired.

      It needs to END.

      NOW.

      Tomorrow may be too late.

    • FrNinja

      Others who benefitted from questionable oil block awards include Mohammed Indimi, Sanni Bello, Emeka Offor, James Ibori, Kase Lawal. Meanwhile none of the host communities has a percentage in the oil fields that have delivered billions into the Nigerian treasury.

    • “Korede

      Here you are again

      “As pointed out by Simon, the present administration is beaming its searchlight on it because it appears a northerner, Mohammed Abacha lost out”

      The same Abacha has been forced to return a lot of loots by the same government.

      When are are we going to stop this North and south dichotomy when making comments on happenings in the country?

      • Daniel Obior

        Why should we stop facts just because some of such facts are north/south issues? I do not see the logic in that, except some would rather bury their heads in sand.

        • “Korede

          Complete the facts then as the same north asked Abacha to refund stolen money. So do not give us half facts.

          • Daniel Obior

            Was the north asking Abacha to refund stolen money the only thing the north did? Why not ask me then to enumerate all the other things the north did, to satisfy you warped idea of completing facts? I am at liberty to address facts that are relevant to my narrative. So, who the hell are you to tell me what facts to mention? Why don’t you go and do yours?

  • FrNinja

    Whats good for the goose is good for the gander. Oil blocks were awarded to connected nigerians who promptly sold them on to real operators. Etete is as entitled as general TY Danjuma and Babangidas wifes former tailor. However, an end must be put to this despicable practice of awarding oil blocks to individuals who are not into oil exploration or production.

    • Ladipo Adedeji

      as petroleum minister ?how can he award himself under false names.as simon pointed out, the other beneficiaries used their names (albeit relationships)as well.they applied like everyone else and their process was flawless.remember that the tailor had an exceptional lawyer as husband

      • FrNinja

        The whole process of military allocating blocks in a closed process should have been nullified in 1999. Then malabu, alakija, danjuma, indimi would not be walking away with oil that belongs to the nigerian commonwealth. But one cannot question the illegalities of malabu without questioning the illegalities of alakijas oil block which was paid on her behalf by texaco. Jungle law creates jungle justice.

        • Ladipo Adedeji

          I agree with you that the process was flawed and influence based.However Alakija got their allocation in 1993 and could not find a technical partner for years.The MD Of statoil (OBj’s brother in law)stalled investment for years hoping it would be frustrated and revoked and finally texaco who they had been discussing with for years came forward after having been comfortable with the risks and improved their technology for deep sea exploration.I want to draw a subtle difference…in one case, there was an entrepreneur who took advantage of relationships and opportunities (leverage) (lets remember that many benefited from such relationships like Mike adenuga, ineh mic ,sonny odogwu and coscaris just to mention a few)on the other hand, there was a dictator who had alread robbbed the country blind and sought to do so further by using his son and his petroleum minister as proxies with fictitous names.Its not the same thing….

          • FrNinja

            Please stop making excuses for cronyism. Folarunsho Alakija was the tailor of the wife of the military leader babangida. Sonny Odogwu was maryam babangidas relation. How do you know if babangida did not benefit from the oil block he gave to alakija or adenuga? Wasnt it speculated that globacom had babangida as a core shareholder? Dan etete deserves his oil block no less than alakija or adenuga deserved his.

          • Ladipo Adedeji

            …you left out Mohammed Abacha, whose name was curiously deleted from CAC company registeration docs(who by the way could not have been removed by any board resolution, being the single largest share holder)