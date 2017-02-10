After Phone Calls, Saraki, Dogara Assure Nigerians Buhari is in Top Form

• IBB also speaks to the president, photos of Tinubu, Akande’s London visit released
• Fayose wishes him quick recovery, CAN demands full updates

Tobi Soniyi, Omololu Ogunmade, Senator Iroegbu, Damilola Oyedele in Abuja and Victor Ogunje in Ekiti

The efforts to douse concerns over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari was taken up a notch yesterday by the leadership of the National Assembly, as they all fell over themselves to relay their phone conversations with the president.

The presidency also remained unrelenting in its efforts to convince Nigerians that all was well with Buhari, when it posted two photographs on the president’s official twitter handle of the National Leader of the APC, Chief Bola Tinubu, and the former National Chairman of the ruling party, Chief Bisi Akande, visiting the president in London.

The president, according to a presidency source, was also believed to have spoken on the phone to former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Buhari, on the advise of his doctors, has been on an extended vacation in the United Kingdom, fuelling speculations about the status of his health.
Joining the bandwagon yesterday, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara eagerly sent out tweets to inform the public of their phone conversations with Buhari.

Saraki, in a tweet at 11.35 p.m. Wednesday night, said he spoke with the president on the phone and he was not only in good spirits, but also cracked a joke about his (Saraki’s) penchant for working very late into the night.
Saraki added that he was happy to have communicated with the president.
The tweet said: “Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight. He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual. – @Bukolasaraki on twitter Wednesday 8th of February 2017, 11.35 p.m.”

Dogara also said he held a phone conversation with the president on Wednesday night.
In a series of tweets he said: “@MBuhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the executive, legislature must do to ensure food security for all Nigerians.
“He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he is resolved not to let the events of 2016 repeat themselves.

“He also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon. Members.”
Dogara’s spokesman, Mr. Turaki Hassan, in a statement, said the president called the speaker at about 9.20 p.m. Wednesday night and “they spoke for about five minutes”.

But just as Nigerians were trying to take in the tweets from Saraki and Dogara, two proof of life photos of the president hosting Tinubu and Akande in London were released by the presidency on Buhari’s official Twitter handle @NGRPresident.
In one of the pictures, Buhari sat beside Tinubu on a sofa while Akande sat on a separate sofa to the president’s left.

The picture was captioned, “President @MBuhari receiving party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, in Abuja House London.”
The second picture illustrated with the sentence, “Visit over, President @MBuhari sees off his guests, Abuja House London, this afternoon,” showed Buhari seeing off his two guests.
The president and his guests were smiling as if one of them had just shared a joke.

The photographs were meant to lay to rest speculations over the president’s health.
Yet, the cynicism over his health continued to rear its head, when the Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose wished Buhari well and a “quick recovery”.

Fayose, one of the most virulent critics of the administration, asked Nigerians to pray for the president to get well soon, so that he can return on time and resume work.
Speaking with reporters at the Government House, Ado-Ekiti yesterday while hosting the General Overseer of Champions Glory Assembly

Church, Pastor Joshua Lasisi, Fayose said: “I want to equally join Nigerians to pray for the president and ask God to give him good health.”
He also advised the presidency to ensure it gives accurate information on the health of the president so as to stop the spread of nasty rumours.

“The best thing we should all realise is that the presidency owes Nigerians accurate information about the situation of things.
“Otherwise people would continue to spread one rumour or the other.
Nigerians demanding for truthful and accurate information about the president’s health from the presidency are right because the moment you assume such a position, your life has become public.

“So, we should let Nigerians have the accurate information about the whereabouts of Mr. President. At the same time, Nigerians too should be praying for the president. Nobody has control over health challenges.

“The only thing they are doing wrongly is hiding the facts from Nigerians,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the presidency to update Nigerians on how Buhari is fairing and the full progress of his recovery.
In a statement issued yesterday by the association’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Mr. Kwamkur Samuel, CAN also expressed deep concern over the “ongoing national conversation on the absence of the president due to ill health”.

“We wish to call on all Nigerians to join hands in prayers for the quick and full recovery of Mr. President and his safe return to Nigeria instead of dwelling on the needless rumour mongering on the president’s health.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is human, hence subject to health challenges sometimes.
“CAN appreciates the anxiety of Nigerians to hear Mr. President speak, but sues for understanding as we await that. It is very clear that our leader is passing through health challenges.

“We advise the presidency to update Nigerians on how he is fairing and the full progress of his recovery,” CAN said.
It called on all Christians and God-fearing Nigerians to dedicate time to pray for the president and the nation.

“We owe our leaders prayers and support at all times while shunning divisive opinions that only generate strife.”
It also asked Nigerians to give the vice-president who is also the acting president, full support and prayers to lead well.

“We acknowledge that government is a continuum, hence, we call on acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to be bold in handling critical state matters and not to be distracted by those who do not wish Nigeria well,” it said.

  • olloz

    we pray make the man well soon. but na now them take this picture? this govment people too lie and we no trust them with anything.

  • ejike

    all is not well with buhari. anything else is make up story.

  • ikpesu bjah

  • vincentumenyiora

    By now in Nigeria, we are approaching the situation where you can bet that all thing strange and ludicrous is possible – can happen! It appears we are now reverting to ‘Management by treachery and or cajolery’ in dealing with the affairs of the people in Nigeria! And you have been advised to find way to return or a ‘cross’ to ‘Parliamentary approach’ for Nigeria’s political, social and Industrial problems since you do not have the kind of the ‘like-minds’ as they did for America with that strict law application about their own Constitution! You can see that the scheming is gradually manifesting in both the language and thinking of the new ‘Cabals’ now directing the affairs of Nigeria – a thing that cannot happen under Parliamentary approach as we know it!

    I saw the protest about corruption – solution provided for this aspect of the problem in Nigeria but who cares, payment of salaries and pension gratuities! They have gone to pay what is now known as social benefits to those they hope to be used for the 2019 election – reminds you about my opening phrase – all things strange and ludicrous, – you won;t and can’t pay salaries and pension gratuities to people who are contributing or have contributed largely for your economic growth and with such families structure in Nigeria – three to seven children in family member structure and of course the ‘dependants’ engendered from extended family ties by custom in Nigeria, you decide to pay stipends to selected few from 9 States! Nobody is against social benefits for Nigeria if properly thought out to effect all at the same time not the few at a time in the 9 States – what happens to the arrears for the others you might ask? What is happening it appears – they have collected the loots – we don’t know how much so far, and they now want to use it to fester their political nests and Nigerians look on – am thinking about that obsequious (gullible) nature of the people, folks!

    Find way to return to ‘parliamentary’ system or a cross between the two and you’ll discover that your major problems of “I don’t care disposition” by governments will cease in Nigeria – politicians will be made to sit up in Nigeria! As things stand it is more about bluff the people – they are bluffing you people!

    Like I said it; Nigeria is in a QUANDARY afflicting even the PhD holders!
    Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people!
    Prov. 14. 34; Pa 132. 9 We may well be told what ‘jet’ Asewaju Tinubu and Akande used to arrive London – Yes it is their private affairs but how did he get the Jet on whose back when you are not paid salaries and pensions and he has all these plus party fringe benefits? This is part of the ironies in Nigeria!

  • Michael Kadiri SocioPolitical

    On a human level, this must be a testing time for the President and his family and so we pray for him. In his quiet moments, in these difficult days, Buhari will be face to face with that age old saying “that man is not what he thinks he is, he is what he hides” I wish him well.

    When the Presidency tells us that the President is hale and hearty, yet he cannot come back home and cannot resume work and we do not know when he will be back, the obvious lie causes anxiety and fear amongst the people. More than that, it further entrenches the mistrust by the people of those who govern them.

    Buddha says that three things cannot stay hidden for long; the sun, the moon and the truth.

  • Osanebi Osakuni

    No man expects God’s forgiveness on the platform of lies. When a leader turns to the citizens he leads and lies about his health, what prayer does he need. Jesus said ‘He that is whole needs no physician’ so why then the prayer over he health of someone that is ‘hale and hearty’. Noise from demons