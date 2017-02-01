FG Plans to Issue $300m Diaspora Bond by June

The federal government plans to raise $300 million by selling a diaspora bond targeting Nigerians living abroad, one of the book runners on the deal, First Bank told Reuters on Tuesday. The bond, which will have a maturity of five to seven years, is expected to be issued by June, the bank said. Nigeria has asked Goldman Sachs and Stanbic IBTC Bank , the local unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank , to advise it on the sale of the maiden bond. It also appointed United Bank for Africa as one of the bookrunners on the deal.

Nigeria is the world’s fifth-biggest destination for international remittances with 5 million Nigerians living abroad sending money back to relatives, according to Western Union.

  • Toby

    Never take this government serious. Your money will disappear and you will be too busy in diaspora to chase it. This is a country that does not obey business contract. The courts can’t protect you.

    • austin

      Simple and true. Because the government won’t obey court rulings anyway.
      If they want to appeal to patriotism, then the bond should identify income generating projects, tie monies to them, and get the organized and trusted private sector to execute and manage them. In the final analysis, infrastructure would be built, jobs created, income generated, and profit made for investors. If and only if government would agree to take a back seat.
      Why would they? How egunje go take show na?