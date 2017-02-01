Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Commiserate with Dalung over Wife’s Death

• Burial fixed for Feb 4 in Jos

Tobi Soniyi and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari tuesday called the Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung on the telephone to condole with him over the death of his wife, Briskila.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande said ‎Buhari enjoined Dalung to take solace in the testimonies of those who knew the late Mrs. Dalung very closely, and bore witness to a life characterised by kindness and honesty.

Akande said that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, had also been in touch with the minister to express condolences on behalf of himself and the government and people of Nigeria.

Akande said Osinbajo described Mrs. Dalung as a strong pillar of support for her husband.

Mrs. Briskila Dalung, who passed away on Sunday, is survived by the minister and five children.

He said Buhari and Osinbajo both prayed that God would give Dalung, his children and the family, the strength to bear the untimely loss, and also assure him that Nigeria stood with him and the entire family at this difficult time.

Also yesterday, the Nigerian Tennis Federation expressed its condolence to Dalung over the death of his wife.

“This is to express our heart-felt condolence with the Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung following the passing away of his wife. We share in your grief knowing how painful it is to lose a pillar in one’s life as in the case of your beloved wife who must have help in molding a man of substance like Barr. Dalung,” NTF boss, Sani Ndanusa, said in his condolence message to the minister.

Similarly, the board of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) commiserates with minister on the demise of Mrs. Dalung.

NTTF President, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, said that the federation sympathised with the minister while describing the death as shocking news to the sports family in Nigeria.

“We were shocked by the death of Mrs Briskila Dalung – wife of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung. We mourned with the Dalung family and pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, expressed the condolence of her league board to the minister over his wife’s death.

The broadcaster and CAF Media Committee member prayed to God to give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable and unkind loss.

Meanwhile, the burial of the late wife of the minister has been fixed for February 4.

This was made public when the Chairman Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, FCT Chapter Kayode Adeniyi yesterday led executive members of the association to pay a condolence visit to Dalung at his Gwarimpa residence.

He, however, disclosed that in line with ongoing arrangements, his late wife will be buried on Saturday February 4 at his town in Plateau state.

The minister stated that he had been consoled on the fact that his late wife passed on peacefully even when he was out of the country for an official assignment.