Police Smash Human Trafficking Cartel

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A cartel which specialises in human trafficking in Warri, Delta State, has been smashed by operatives of Zonal CIID, Zone 5 Command Headquarters, Benin City.

The suspects, Mrs. Cynthia Ogbeide, 37; Chioma Douglas, 40 and Paul Onome, 66, were said to have been arrested in their hideout in Okere, Warri, following a petition to the AIG, Zone 5, on criminal allegation of abduction, exploitative labour and human trafficking against them.

According to a statement issued by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 5, Emeka Iheanacho, the petitioner had alleged that sometime in 2016, she was chatting on facebook and met one Cynthia (principal suspect) and they became friends, adding that at a point Cynthia invited her to Warri to assist her secure a good job.

The statement further said the petitioner alleged that having spent few days with the principal suspect without any job, she became worried and wanted to return to Benin.

At that point, the suspect was quoted to have told the petitioner that “nobody visits her place and goes back again. The petitioner also narrated how the suspect brought several women who slept with her and others. She further accused the suspect and other members of the cartel of serial abuses, exploitative labour, human trafficking and other abominable acts.”

The statement further said upon credible information available to the petitioner that the suspect has perfected plan to sell her and others to unknown person which apparently caused her fear and invariably resulted to her escape to Benin.

“The suspect having noticed danger following the escape of the petitioner and others, ran to the Police Station in Warri and alleged a case of kidnapping against her.

“In view of this, the suspect traced the petitioner to Benin, where she could not find her, but in the process, arrested the parents and other relations to Warri. The situation however angered the petitioner, which necessitated the petition to the police.

“Consequent upon discreet investigation and surveillance, two other members of the gang, Chioma Douglas, 40, and Paul Onome, 66, were arrested. Ten other victims of trafficking were rescued,” the statement said.

It added that the suspects have already been charged to court.