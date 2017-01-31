Carl Ikeme Up against Victor Moses’ Chelsea in Fifth Round

FA CUP DRAW

Super Eagles and Chelsea forward, Victor Moses will line up against his national team goal keeper, Carl Ikeme when Wolverhampton Wanderers take on the Blues in fifth round of the 2017 English FA Cup.

In the draws of the competition announced yesterday, Alex Iwobi’s 12-time winners Arsenal are to take on non-league side Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while Lincoln City are away to Premier League Burnley.

In a draw that produced no all Premier League ties, holders Manchester United will go to Blackburn Rovers, while Kelechi Iheanacho’s Manchester City are away to Huddersfield who are fifth in the Championship Fulham is to host Tottenham Hotspurs, who are third in the Premier League.

Top-flight Middlesbrough will welcome Oxford United to The Riverside Stadium, while fellow League One side Millwall will host Derby, chasing a Championship play-off place, or Premier League champions Leicester.

The fifth round represents the last-16 stage of the competition and all ties are scheduled to be played from 17-20 February.

FIFTH ROUND FIXTURES

Burnley Vs Lincoln City

Fulham Vs Tottenham

Blackburn Vs Man Utd

Sutton Utd Vs Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford Utd

Wolves Vs Chelsea

Huddersfield Vs Man City

Millwall Vs Derby/Leicester