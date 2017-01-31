Apostle Suleman Visits DSS, Leaves after 30 Minutes

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The fiery General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, was allowed to go home after honouring the invitation of the Department of State Services (DSS) for inciting statements against the Fulani herdsmen.

Security sources informed THISDAY that the pastor, who was discreetly ushered into the DSS headquarters in Abuja, did not spend more than 30 minutes before he was allowed to leave, with a caution to desist from making inflammatory statements.

The source revealed that Suleman was advised that as an influential clergyman with a huge following, he should avoid making comments that could lead to violence.

“The pastor, however, insisted that he is not a politician nor does he encourage or like violence. He said he was naturally angry at the federal government’s silence at the killings of Nigerians, mostly Christians, by the Fulani herdsmen, and that he only called for self-defence against them.

“So basically, the visit was very brief, approximately only 30 minutes and he left quietly around 3p.m.,” the source added.

Meanwhile, another source close to the embattled cleric said he was airborne at 10a.m. yesterday, the time he was stipulated to arrive at the DSS headquarters.

Afterwards, he was said to have headed to the National Christian (Ecumenical Centre) Church in Abuja, where he addressed some youths of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) before heading to the DSS.

At time of this report, Suleman was having a meeting at an undisclosed location in Abuja with the leaders of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) led by their President, Rev. Felix Omobude.

CAN did not issue a formal response to the latest development.

Meanwhile, Suleman has said his invitation by the DSS was in order. He told journalists in Abuja that, “I presume the right thing was done. They have been in touch with me to come and that is why I am in Abuja, so that I can see them.”

He said his recent statement was based on information from a reliable source that herdsmen were coming to attack him.

He explained that he stood by his statement on self defence.

“I was talking in my personal capacity on information from a reliable source that certain people in the capacity of herdsmen were coming to attack me and I told the people around me that if it happens they should defend themselves.”

Suleman had told his supporters at a religious crusade in Ekiti recently to defend themselves if they were attacked by herdsmen.