Acquire “Disputed Land’ Ijaw  Leader Advices Delta Govt 

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

An Ijaw leader in Delta State,  Chief Micheal Johnny has proffered a lasting solution to the lingering boundary dispute between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities in Warri South West local government and Udu local government areas which has claimed several lives.

Johnny, also Chairman of Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation said yesterday that it was becoming worrisome that over the years, the Delta state government never made any genuine efforts to resolve the boundary dispute which    had claimed many innocent lives and properties.

“I am calling on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, being the Chief Security Officer of the state to use part of the state’s security vote to acquire the “disputed land” from both communities, because all panel of enquiries set up by his administration and previous ones on this matter produced no result.

“I know Okowa inherited the Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja land dispute, let it also be on record that it was Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who permanently resolved the land dispute, this should be his thinking and legacy and not playing politics with the crisis, acquiring the disputed land from both communities is the lasting solution.

“At this point, the Delta state government should immediately commence the process of acquiring the land from both communities after which a state or federal project be executed on the land to serve as a boundary in between the communities.

“And  for the interest of peace, the people of Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities should cooporate and allow the state government to acquire the disputed land, such a land that is often taking the blood of innocent souls should be sold out because our lives are more important than any land”, Johnny, also a Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) advised.

Just last Saturday, a renewed clash between Aladja, an Urhobo community in Udu Local Government area and Ogbe-Ijoh, that belongs to Ijaw in Warri South West Local Government area claimed a life and several persons injured with many houses and properties destroyed.

  • sunday government

    Let us call a spade a spade and not a garden spoon. Between the two contenders, one of them own the land. Government should not acquire the land. That is not a solution. That would be impunity on the part of government. If there is no legal position on ownership yet, let the contenders go through the rout of making a legal claim in court. If the ownership of the land had been contested and adjudicated upon earlier, the owner as pronounced by the court should be defended by government. That is what we call the rule of law.

  • Okodoro Oro!!!

    This guy just want to share money. How about the two communities donating the land to the government to be used for a common purpose later on? This is like the story of the two women in the Bible fighting for the same baby during King Solomon time………..we now know the true owner(s) of the disputed land, thanks to your advise!!!
    Thanks and God Bless Nigeria !!!