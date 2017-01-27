APC Leadership Drifting Towards Dictatorship, Says Frank

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The estranged Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Timi Frank, has warned against any move by the leadership of the party to assume dictatorial powers.

Frank said the plan by the national chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun and the National Working Committee to review party’s constitution “is a grand plot to move against the national leader of the party Bola Hammed Tinubu, himself and other leaders who oppose his leadership style.

The National Chairman had on Wednesday set up a constitution review committee headed by the party’s National Legal Adviser Muize Banire, with a charge to closely look at the provisions to discipline members he (Oyegun) described as problem within the party.

However, in a statement signed in Abuja yesterday, Frank said Oyegun was vigorously working to ensure that he pushes out some prominent members of the party including “the National Leader, Bola Tinubu, myself and so many other leaders who have spoken against his leadership style which is now more of a dictator.”

Frank said it was shameful for Oyegun to talk of indiscipline “when he has breached the same constitution more than any other persons, his leadership has breached party constitution several times, even as regard to national convention which the party’s laws states clearly that it must be held every two years.”