20 APC Senators Ready to Join PDP, Akpabio Claims

Ekweremadu, Fayose blast defectors

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Minority Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said not less than 20 senators from the All Progressives Congress (APC) have signified their intention to cross over to the PDP as soon as peace returns to the party.

He said just as the party has lost senators through defections, there are also some others who have joined the PDP through elections and the court pronouncements.

Akpabio’s hope-rising disclosure came just as the duo of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekerenmadu, and Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, scorned some of the PDP chieftains who recently defected to APC, describing them as feather weights with little or no electoral value.

Speaking at the opening of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and expanded caucus of the PDP in Abuja yesterday, Akpabio stated that despite some defections that hit the party recently, PDP senators in the National Assembly are still intact and very supportive of the party.

Buoyed by the vibrant atmosphere that pervaded the International Conference Centre, venue of the PDP meeting, Akpabio told the gathering that the chances of the party bouncing back to power is very bright today than ever, adding that “no election that will be conducted in the former PDP 28 states that the party will not win.

“As I speak, so many senators from the opposing party are eager to join PDP. All they want is a return of peace to the party, once that is done, I can assure that 20 senators are on their way to joining the PDP. My message to those who are thinking of defection is to retrace their steps because PDP is bouncing back to victory in 2019.”

The Minority Leader, however, warned that if the party fails to put its house in order, it may lose in Ekiti State, adding that there is an urgent need to tackle the crisis in the party so as to avoid further loses.

On the spate of defections that has hit the PDP, especially in the South-east, Ekwerenmadu said the action of the politicians is not surprising since that will help them secure contracts and employment.

He said because of the on-going APC membership registration in the zone, some politicians are taking the advantage of it to further their business interests.

“My response is that my brothers and sisters from the South-east who are defecting know the electoral value of each and everyone of us. We should allow them get the contract and employment they are looking for. At the appropriate time, we will know who is who in the South-east. There is nothing to worry about, we are completely in control,” he said.

Fayose who used the opportunity to reassure Nigerians of his readiness to continue to stand up against misdeeds of the APC, also said he would support the quest for the rebuilding of the PDP, as he derided those who are leaving the party, describing them as “food-is-ready” politicians.

“Unfortunately, people don’t learn from yesterday, the same people who promised change but could not deliver is the same place that some people are decamping to. Is like they want to tell us that hunger is better than plenty and that fasting is better than eating all the time.

“Anything that is built on deception cannot stand, that is why you see them crumbling today. Nigerians are tired of the story of corruption, especially when those who claimed to be fighting corruption are running and chasing people who stole squirrel whereas on their part, they are stealing cows and elephants. They spent millions to cut grasses,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, said yesterday’s meeting is a combination of the NEC and expanded caucus of the party.

He also said the party reposes confidence in the ability of the judiciary to ensure justice in the crisis in the party.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who brief journalists after the meeting, said PDP governors had resolved to hold monthly meeting to strengthen the party.

He said the meeting which would be rotated among PDP states, is to help strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

On the reason for the low turn-out of party governors at the function, he said: “We don’t have problems with our governors, they are all strongly behind the move to rebuild the party,” he said.

About two governors, six deputies who represented their principals were present at the meeting while four others were said to be out of the country.