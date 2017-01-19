NBS: 29 States Generated N317.79bn in 6 Months

2
2102
By James Emejo in Abuja 
 
Twenty-nine states of the federation generated a total of N317.79 billion in internally generated revenues (IGR) from January to June 2016, the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) stated on Wednesday.
Lagos State recorded the highest IGR of N150.59 billion within the first half of the year under review, Ogun State was second with N28.15 billion while Nasarrawa State generated the lowest revenue with N1.05 billion. 
However, seven states, namely, Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Oyo, Rivers and Sokoto were yet to report their half year IGR, according to the half year 2016 estimates released by the statistical agency. 
Benue State’s IGR stood at N8.89 billion in 2016 and decreased from N11.13 billion in 2011 to N7.63 billion in 2015. 
The states’ MDAs generated N2.89 billion revenue in the half year. 
Kogi State’s IGR increased fromN2.84 billion in 2011 to N7.78 billion in 2016 while Kwara State increased its share from N8.82 billion in 2011 to N13.84billio in 2013 and N16.46 billion in 2016.
Nasarrawa State’s IGR decreased from N4.13 billion in 2012 to N4.08 billion in 2014 and later increased to N4.28 billion in 2015 and N2.09 billion (annualised) in the first half of last year.
Furthermore, Niger State increased its IGR from N3.79 billion in 2011 to N5.98 billion in 2015 and N5.76 billion in 2016 while Plateau State increased its revenue from N4.52 billion in 2011 to N9.09 billion in 2016.
Adamawa State IGR increased from N4.12 billion in 2011 to N7.59 billion in the period under review while that of Borno State increased from N2.28 billion in 2011 to N3.53 billion in 2015 but dropped to N2.52 billion  in 2016.
Kano State’s IGR increased from N6.62 billion in 2011 to N17.14 billion in 
2013, and N17.23 billion or N34.46 billion (annualised) in the period under review. 
 

