Buhari Leaves for UK on Medical Vacation

*Osinbajo takes over as president

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left for the United Kingdom on a short leave for medicals.

The president had earlier on Thursday sent a letter to the Senate informing it of his intention to proceed on vacation for 10 working days with effect from Monday, January 23, 2017.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, who announced this in a statement, said the short leave was part of his annual vacation.

He said the president would resume work on February 6, 2017.

Adesina said: “During the vacation, the president will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the president of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives have been duly communicated.

“While away, the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.”