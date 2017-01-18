Kaduna State University Gets New VC

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Prof. Muhammad Tanko as the Vice-Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

The Spokesman of the governor, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement, said the appointment follows the recommendations of the governing council of the institution.

Until his appointment, Tanko, who holds a PhD in Accounting and Finance, was the acting vice-chancellor of the university following the expiration of the tenure of the former VC, Prof. William Barnabas Quirix.

He is a foundation staff of the university and had served as its deputy vice-chancellor, dean of the School of Management Science and head of department.

Born in Kawo, Kaduna North Local Government Area in 1969, Tanko obtained his first degree from Bayero University, Kano, where he graduated with a B.Sc. Accounting in 1991 and later obtained his M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance in 1997; an MBA in 2000 and a PhD in Accounting and Finance in 2005 from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

His teaching experience, according to the statement, spans from undergraduate and graduate levels with significant quality supervision and valuable inter-disciplinary collaboration, with a strong track-record of research as evidenced by the quality of his papers in peer-reviewed journals.

The statement added that apart from his core area of finance, audit and taxation, he has also researched on the deployment of tools to enhance education by distance learning and has demonstrated academic leadership and provided community service.