FC IfeanyiUbah Slammed with N9.15m Fine for Abandoning Season Opener

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Federation Cup champions, FC IfeanyiUbah has been handed a hefty fine of N9.15million for abandoning the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season opening game against Kano Pillars in Kano last Saturday.

THISDAY learnt last night that the League Management Company (LMC) descended heavily on the Nnewi-based club to set as example for other clubs who may want to toe that obnoxious line of abandoning matches midway in the new season which started at the weekend.

Due to a misinterpretation of a rule of the game, IfeanyiUbah players staged a walkout early in the second half, claiming their goal was wrongly disallowed by the centre referee in the first half.

But with LMC ruling last night, IfeanyiUbah is not only going to forfeit three points and three goals from the match, the billionaire owned club is also to lose three points from their future games this season.

“For refusing to continue the NPFL game vs Kano Pillars on Saturday, FC IfeanyiUbah will pay a fine of N3m,” the LMC announced on its website monday.

“FC IfeanyiUbah will also forfeit 3 points, 3 goals from the NPFL game which shall be credited to their opponents Kano Pillars.

“FC IfeanyiUbah will further forfeit 3 points from accrued points which will be suspended for a probationary period of the reminder of the NPFL season.

“FC IfeanyiUbah will pay a fine of N5m for hindering and infringing the live TV Broadcast of the NPFL game vs Kano Pillars.

“Also FC IfeanyiUbah will have two points deducted from accrued points, which is suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the NPFL season owing to hindering and infringing on the fulfillment of the broadcast contract.

“For conduct capable of bringing the #NPFL to disrepute, FC IfeanyiUbah shall pay a fine of N1m.

“Three points shall also be deducted from points accruing to FC IfeanyiUbah for behaviour capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute. This shall be suspended for a probation period of the remainder of the season.

“FC IfeanyiUbah shall also pay a fine of N150,000 for causing a delay to the restart of the #NPFL game vs Kano Pillars after half time without good reason.”

Team Manager of the club, Jonathan Igwe, was also fined N500,000 and suspended indefinitely from all league matches, while the club’s Ghanaian gaffer, Yaw Preko was reprimanded.

FC IfeanyiUbah has two days to appeal the decisions of the LMC says the statement on the LMC website last night.

Proprietor of the Nnewi club, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah had similarly been sanctioned last season for conducts capable of dragging the game into disrepute during an away match with relegated Heartland FC of Owerri.